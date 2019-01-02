Sock It Away gets the New Year’s Eve feature

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE – Under a front end steer from the ‘King’ of Island harness racing, Sock It Away snatched the New Year’s Eve feature and stamped himself as the winningest horse under the age of six in North American Harness Racing at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park.

As part of a five win evening for driver Marc Campbell, Sock It Away controlled the front end in the $2,500 preferred pace and powered away to a four-and-three-quarter length victory stopping the clock in 1:57.3. It was win number 20 of the season for Sock It Away, who only tasted defeat once all season for trainer Kevin MacLean and owner Reg MacPherson of Stratford. That win puts him at the top for wins amongst three-year-old regardless of gender or gait in North America and ties him for second place for wins by any Standardbred on the Continent. Finishing second in the preferred pace was Winter Blast (Driven by Jason Hughes) while Red Magician (Corey MacPherson) was third.

Campbell also hit the winner’s circle with Navy Pilot Hanover, Jetster and Modern Best all from his own stable and closed the year out in the New Year’s Eve finale with Prince Adam for trainer Matt Hinkley of Margaree, N.S.

Driver David Dowling celebrated win number 100 of the season while winning four races on the 2018 finale. Dowling hit the winner’s circle in an upset performace with Dustlanemissmolly in 2:00.3 in the $2,350 Open Mares class for trainer Myles Heffernan Jr., and owner Jackie Heffernan of Summerville. Drivingthedragon N (Hughes) hung on for second with Dusty Lane Zendaya (MacPherson) completing the healthy $599.30 triactor ticket. Dowling also hit the wire first with Silverhill Buddy in 2:00.4 for trainer Stacey Lund of Stratford, Rockin Indy in 2:00.3 for Troy Murray of Clyde River and Mach An Angel in 2:03.4 for Rocky Schurman of Summerside.

Live racing continues Saturday Jan. 5, 2019 with a 12:30 P.M. first race post time.


