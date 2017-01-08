Forever Paradise picks up where he left off

Charlottetown, PE - Two-hole ride winners seemed to be a trend on the first Saturday afternoon card at Red Shores Racetrack & Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park in 2017 and that's just how Forever Paradise would deliver in the harness racing feature.

The now seven-year old son of Western Paradise set up shop on the front end in the early going before being rebuffed by Doing Some Damage who laid down the fractions of :30.3, 1:01.1 and 1:30.2 before driver Corey MacPherson shot the Kevin Maclean trainee Forever Paradise up the passing lane for his 49th lifetime victory.

It was his second victory in a row at the top class level for owners Reg MacPherson, David and Aaron MacKenzie. The time of the mile was 1:59.4.

Macpherson was also able to keep the streak alive for Dusty Lane Zendaya, the three-year-old daughter of Aahm Canadian Now finished 2016 a perfect two for two and would give 'The Tiger' a double on the day capturing her third straight victory.

Ideal Space will go down in history as the first winner of 2017 at Red Shores. Off a career year in 2016, Adam Merner used front end tactics to take the first race of the new year at the capital city oval. Joey Squires trains for owners John and Albert MacGillivary.

The winning didn't end there for the connections. Merner set Simon Said up for a two hole ride in behind fraction setter Red Magician before dropping into the passing lane to share doubles all around.

On the topic of doubles, Kenny Arsenault who was read hot to close out 2016, continued his winning ways scoring a pair of driving and training victories. With Frill Seeker and Highland Boreas.

Marc Campbell, Red Shores' leading driver in 2016 picked up a driving double on the card with Scarlet Saphire and the fastest trip out the day with veteran pacer Eagle Jolt in 1:57.3.

Three cheque presentations were made as part of the Trainer-Driver Challenge offered in 2016. Jason Hughes was the leading point getter with 1,414 points and took home $2500, Marc Campbell finished second with 843 taking home $1500, and Arsenault rounded out the top three with 786, good for $1000. This Challenge is a way to honor the dedication, time and talent of being a trainer-driver in the harness racing industry. The wager for the afternoon card was $45,704.