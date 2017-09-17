Redemption for What The Hill

CAMPBELLVILLE, September 16... What The Hill, who was disqualified after winning this year's Hambletonian for interference, converted off of a similar pocket trip to find redemption with a 1:51.4 stakes record victory in the $684,000 Canadian Trotting Classic final for harness racing three-year-old trotters on Saturday evening at Mohawk Racetrack.

The Ron Burke pupil followed behind Long Tom and driver Tim Tetrick as they posted fractions of :27.1, :55.4 for the half and 1:23.3 for three-quarters. Into the stretch, driver David Miller angled What The Hill off cover and fed the colt open racetrack where he was quick to respond. What The Hill then breezed past Long Tom to capture the rich final and also earn a new speed badge in the process. Dover Dan rallied to finish second, three lengths behind the victor. Long Tom faded to third.

"I figured I would be following Timmy there (Tetrick and Long Tom) and I was only hoping that someone didn't try to remove on him," said Miller from the winner's circle. "But the trip worked out great. The horse that was first in, I believe was Bills Man. He didn't get to us so I was able to sit in right to the head of the stretch and then my horse exploded."

What The Hill lowered the stakes record by three-fifths of a second which was previously held by Majestic Son (2006), Lucky Chucky (2010), Market Share (2012) and Royalty For Life (2013) for their 1:52.2 victories. The 1:51.4 clocking was also one-fifths of a second off of the track and Canadian record.

"I was flabbergasted that no one came out and let them go to three-quarters in the race they did and let David get out this time," said co-owner Jerry Silva, who won the 2009 Canadian Trotting Classic with What The Hill's sire Muscle Hill . "Not like in the Hambo when they were all alongside of him and we got disqualified for the first time in 92 years, which I still have doubts about them disqualifying us in that race."

What The Hill notched his fifth victory of the season and eighth lifetime. With the win, the trotting colt now boasts career earnings of $630,747 for owners Burke Racing Stable, Our Horse Cents Stables, J And T Silva Stables and Deo Volente Farms.

What The Hill paid $7.60, $5.10, and $3.70, combining with Dover Dan ($8, $4.80) for a $ 35.70 (4-3) exactor. A 4-3-7 (Long Tom, $4.20) triactor was worth $292, while a $1 superfecta [4-3-7-2 (Bills Man)] returned $474.80.

