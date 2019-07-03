Day At The Track

Redent Magro wins a race in Austria

04:37 AM 03 Jul 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Redent Magro
Young Maltese harness racing driver Redent Magro

Young Maltese harness racing driver Redent Magro got off to a flying start as he won the first race of three in the FEGAT Cup which is the European Championship for Amateur Harness Drivers.

This was the first time that Malta was participating in this competition after we were accepted as a member of the international federation in the beginning of this year.

Unfortunately in the other two races he was hindered by the other participants causing his horses to be disqualified depriving him of the chance to win the championship.

By Laura Cunningham

Reprinted with permission of the Independant

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Crawford Farms Meadowlands Pace draws 15
03-Jul-2019 05:07 AM NZST
Post Time canceled Thursday (July 4)
03-Jul-2019 05:07 AM NZST
Andrew McCarthy guides fast babies
03-Jul-2019 04:07 AM NZST
Special Hall of Fame edition of Post Time
03-Jul-2019 04:07 AM NZST
Miller is hot at The Meadowlands
03-Jul-2019 03:07 AM NZST
Freshman filly pacers ready for Buffalo test
03-Jul-2019 02:07 AM NZST
Fourth of July starts Thursday racing at Vernon
03-Jul-2019 02:07 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News