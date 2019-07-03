Redent Magro wins a race in Austria

Young Maltese harness racing driver Redent Magro got off to a flying start as he won the first race of three in the FEGAT Cup which is the European Championship for Amateur Harness Drivers.

This was the first time that Malta was participating in this competition after we were accepted as a member of the international federation in the beginning of this year.



Unfortunately in the other two races he was hindered by the other participants causing his horses to be disqualified depriving him of the chance to win the championship.

By Laura Cunningham

