Reece happy soaking up the sun, but...

Talented young harness racing reinsman Reece Maguire is thoroughly enjoying his time in Queensland, but he's not quite ready to call it home just yet.

"I've just come back north after a fortnight with my parents and friends at Leeton in the NSW Riverina. I must admit that it did get me a little homesick," Maguire said.

"My girlfriend Madi Dux was with me, so that was special. And without doubt another highlight was landing a winner for my dad (Philip) at their home track on Boxing Day," he said.

Maguire, who decided to try his luck in the Sunshine State in late 2018, is now working with the Dux team at their picturesque Woongoolba property.

Woongoolba, situated on the northern part of the city of Gold Coast, was a former farming district, predominantly growing sugar cane.

"I'll be staying there for at least three to six months to help out while Madi's dad Mark recovers from an operation. Then we'll see where it goes from there. Madi is the number one stable driver, so I'm hoping I get to be the second string," Maguire said.

"They have some nice horses so fingers crossed I can do well when I get the chance," he said.

Maguire said he loved driving but was now not getting as many opportunities.

"There's a few like myself with three-point concession claims and we are being overlooked because trainers are opting for those juniors with a five-point claim," he said.

"You can't blame the trainers for their decision, but I feel the system is sort of letting us down. I'm just so grateful to every owner and trainer who puts me on their horses."

Maguire, who has driven more than 130 winners, worked for Darrell Graham for three months and then was with Pete and Chantal McMullen stable, prior to recently shifting to the Dux camp.

"It's been good because back home we would sometimes race only once a week. Dad has cut back with numbers because my sister Martelle is combining teacher's aid work at Bathurst and race driving so she's also not around to give him a hand," he said.

"But dad is enjoying himself because he has a smart former Kiwi horse in Demeter."

Maguire scored on four-year-old mare Demeter (Art Major-Weka Lass (Badlands Hanover) at Leeton, running 1.58-2 to take out The Irrigator Pace. In doing so, Reece beat girlfriend Madi (fourth on Cavalryman) and sister Martelle (seventh on Dawn Magic).

Maguire has harness racing running through his blood and was around horses from a very early age.

"Dad has had horses for as long as I can remember and then there's mum's side of the family. Dad and my Pop, Norm Diebert senior, have been huge influences in my career," Maguire said.

"Pop is in his late 70s but is still going flat-out. He breeds heaps each year, does the breaking-in and trains a good few. He got a winner when I was home," he said.

Maguire himself recently trained a winner-his first ever!

"I just decided one day to get my trainer's licence as a bit more of an incentive. Then a horse named Tiges Apprentice, with a Qbred bonus, came up for sale," he said.



Reece Maguire and Tiges Apprentice after their success at RedCliffe (Dan Costello photo)

"I knew some of the guys back home that owned the horse and he'd run some nice races for them, including a Leeton win. It took me awhile to get him firing, but we eventually won at a Redcliffe meeting and got the $10k bonus, which was the whole idea.

"He's now up for sale, but there's no reason why he won't keep racing competitively."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura