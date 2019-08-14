Day At The Track

Reflect With Me sets Mohawk series record

02:19 PM 14 Aug 2019 NZST
Reflect With Me and driver Andrew McCarthy
MILTON, ON - August 13, 2019 - Captaintreacherous filly Reflect With Me established a new series record of 1:50.3 with a dominating harness racing victory in Tuesday's final of the Whenuwishuponastar.

A field of seven two-year-old pacing fillies clashed in the $50,000 series final. Round one winners Reflect With Me and Alexa Skye returned to action after a week off, while Somebeachsometime entered with plenty of momentum after a stunning victory in the second leg.

The opening-quarter saw Dr. Ian Moore trainee Kat storm out to the lead and post a :27.3 opener. Stablemate Alexa Skye tipped off her back entering the backstretch to circle to the lead, but that was short-lived as driver Andrew McCarthy started up Reflect With Me from third and the Tony Alagna trainee made a powerful brush to the lead.

Reflect With Me proceeded to put the series final to bed by pacing a :27.3 third-quarter followed by an easy-looking :26.4 kicker to win impressively by four-lengths in 1:50.3.

Kat finished second, while Somebeachsometime rallied from sixth to finish third.

"I've been pretty careful with her just racing off the pace and I kind of wanted to prove a point tonight and let everyone know how good she actually is," said McCarthy following the victory. "She's so slick gaited and smart and just does everything so easy."

A $120,000 Lexington Selected Yearling Sale purchase, Reflect With Me has two wins and $35,800 earned in four starts for owners Brittany Farms and Brad Grant. The daughter of Captaintreacherous gives her conditioner Alagna back-to-back series victories following last year's triumph by Tall Drink Hanover.

A $2 win ticket on Reflect With Me returned $3.90.

Live racing resumes Thursday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Post time is 7:10 p.m.

by Mark McKelvie, for Woodbine Entertainment

