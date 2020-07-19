Day At The Track

Reflect With Me upsets in Mistletoe Shalee

01:15 PM 19 Jul 2020 NZST
Reflect With Me, harness racing
Reflect With Me and driver Andrew McCarthy
Lisa Photo
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A sweeping three-wide stretch move earned Reflect With Me and driver Andy McCarthy a 1:49 win in the $194,400 Mistletoe Shalee for 3-year-old pacing fillies at The Meadowlands on Saturday (July 18).
 
Reflect With Me was nowhere near the early competition ,as Rocknificent rushed to the early lead followed by Priceless. But just as the :26.3 first quarter was clocked, favorite JK First Lady moved to the lead. The outer tier formed behind a first-over challenge by Marloe Hanover, with Reflect With Me getting cover through the :55.2 half and passing Rocknificent for third on the inside.
 
JK First Lady pushed through three-quarters in 1:23 as Lyons Sentinel paved a path from cover to challenge for the lead going into the stretch. Those two dueled for control, but Reflect With Me rolled by them. JK First Lady gave way to Rocknificent, who found room on the inside to pick up third as Reflect With Me reached the finish line three-quarters of a length in front of Lyons Sentinel. Priceless finished fourth.
 
 
 
Tony Alagna trains Reflect With Me, a daughter of Captaintreacherous and Remember When. The filly won her second of two starts this season for owners Brittany Farms LLC and Bradley Grant. Reflect With Me paid $19.40 to win.
 
by Frank Cotolo, for The Meadowlands
