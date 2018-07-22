Day At The Track

Munro charged for abusing two female drivers

08:45 AM 22 Jul 2018 NZST
Bronson Munro,Harness racing
Bronson Munro - driving his first winner

A promising harness racing driver with previous form for abuse has pled guilty to misconduct after abusing two female drivers.

Bronson Munro was banned from rugby for 46 weeks in 2016 over a racial insult towards a Fijian rugby player in a high-level Canterbury country game.

He found himself again in strife over an incident at a junior drivers' event at Forbury Park, Dunedin, on June 15.

Munro was charged with misconduct for using foul language against Charlotte Purvis and Sheree Tomlinson during and after Race 8, in which he believed his horse should have been given the lead by the female drivers.

Read the full story here

Article by Martin van Beynen

Reprinted with permission of Stuff

