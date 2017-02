The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is pleased to release the 'Moving Ahead: Horse Racing Regulation in Ontario' Findings Report.

The report presents a summary of the issues, ideas, and thoughts that were brought forward throughout the eight-month engagement process.

To view the entire bulletin:

Information Bulletin No. 28 : Release of Findings Report - Moving Ahead: Horse Racing Regulation in Ontario

