Remembering Brandywine Raceway Friday

On Friday, Sept. 8, Harrah's Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania Harness Horsemen's Association are honoring the former harness racing, now legendary, Brandywine Raceway, which raced in nearby Wilmington, Del. from 1952 until closing after the 1989 season.

The evening kicks off at 6:00 pm with a free commerorative T-Shirt giveaway with each Harrah's program purchase, a video display of Brandywine classic races, interviews after each race with former drivers and employees from the track, free live music, games for kids and mechanical bull rides. There will be a memorabilia show and contest with $300 in prizes, plus WIP Sports Radio Icon, Jody McDonald, will be at the track and also judging the memorabilia contest.

Many of the top horses and horsemen of the last half of the 20th century headed by immortals Billy Haughton, Stanley Dancer and Joe O'Brian and many more all competed at Brandywine Raceway.

Nathan Miller headed the successful drive for a harness track serving the Delaware, southeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey areas. Headed by Miller's son, Howard Miller, Brandywine was an immediate success. In the mid-1960s, entrepreneur John Rollins purchased the operation installing Hap Hansen as raceway director.

The popular Delaware raceway quickly emerged as one of the top facilities in the Standardbred industry with the talented Bill Davis as track superintendent.

Jim Lynch was its first director of racing and famed Milt Taylor as presiding judge, both since elected to Harness Racing's Hall of Famers. Two following race secretaries, Joe DeFrank and Ted Leonard were also voted into the Hall of Fame. Among other Brandywine employees are in the Harness Racing Hall of Fame Communicators section, announcer Roy Shudt, PR Directors Col. Dave Herman and Marv Bachrad, along with Moira Sullivan Fanning, Jerry Connors and Steve Wolf. Two newspaper writers who covered Brandywine on a daily basis, Izzy Katzman, Wilmington News Journal and Nick Saponara, Phila. Bulletin Handicapper, also are in the Communicator's Corner.

In 1960, Brandywine converted its racetrack from a half-mile course to a five-eighth mile oval adding a new clubhouse featuring a window which could become open-air when weather and temporatures permitted.

Brandywine closed after several seasons of steep losing financial setbacks after a slots bill , which passed by an overwhelming vote in the Delaware legislature in June 1989. The slots bill would have passed into law without a signature but was vetoed the last minute by then governor Mike Castle. In January 1990, a strong effort to override the veto failed by one vote. A short time late, the Brandywine Raceway property has become a sprawling mall.

In its heyday, annually in early June, Brandywine was leadoff track for Grand Circuit racing. The Battle of the Brandywine was the first major three-year-old pace each season. The Tom Hal Colt Pace and Nancy Hanks Filly Trot were major freshman events. Later in the season, the Marques de Lafayette Trot and Adios Harry Pace were top older races. During its existence, 1953-1998, annually, the top colts, fillies and older horses raced at the track.

One of the memorable highlights at the track feature the top two pacers in the land when Nansemond overtook Albatross , who made an early misstep on the backstretch to score another upset of the legendary pacer whom he had beaten in two heats of Little Brown Jug.

Hall of Famer Herve Filion was part of two memorable events. In 1970, Filion who trained and drove five horses, all from his stable, to sub-2:00 victories, a remarkable feat, especially at the time. Filion also drove unsung Icarus Lobell between horses in deep stretch to upset No Nukes in the Battle of the Brandywine, also in the early 1970s.

Even earlier, Su Mac Lad, driven by Stanley Dancer, came from behind to beat Speedy Scot and Speedy Count in an all-star FFA trot. The event was the first of the year and last race for previous season Three-Year-Old of the Year, Ayres , who then was retired to a Hanover Shoe Farm stallion.

Eddie Davis came into prominence in the early 1970 after Filion moved to New York. Davis became the all-time winningest driver at Delaware Valley tracks.

At the time of its closing after the 1989 campaign, Brandywine had the most 2:00 miles at a 5-8th mile racetrack.

The track was an innovator of a number of special events for fans created by PR Director, Col. Dave Herman. "Christmas In July" drew its largest crowd of around 25,000 in the late 1960s. Bret Hanover attempting a world record bringing nearly 20,000 fans. For several seasons, a well-supported event featuring several races between 'The Dancers and Filions,' a Father and Son rivalry competition, Camel and Ostrich races, and big band and top singers were other promotions.

Brandywine was the first major track to race Sunday cards. It was also one of first to add exacta and trifecta wagering and was one of the first to offer Free Admission. Electronic Race Patrol provided the finest CCTV and sound ever in the sport. It was first to offer split screen and color TV to fans. Between races, Brandywine featured a great number of interviews and vignettes to informer its patrons. Its popular dining room featured a rising window that opened when the temperature permitted. The track also boasted the best Horsemen's Kitchen. Just ask anyone who was stabled there.

Many of the top sports and entertainment world figures came to the track. Pete Rose, Julius Erving, Muhammad Ali, NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB players were often seen in presentations at the track.

Brandywine was considered as the nicest, best kept, best managed racetrack imaginable. The racetrack surrounded two tall water towers located in a centerfield lake. Fans would be treated to glorious sunsets as the races began during the Summer months. Across a parking lot, the racing office, the 'White House' publicity office where hospitality was on after the races nightly, fronted the Horsemen's Kitchen and Snack Bar.

Superintendent Bill Davis designed a remarkable setup for its horse barns which allowing air flow for horse. Brandywine also featured modern Grooms Quarters accommodations caretakers with a cushioned bed and air conditioning.

Even today, horsemen and fans continue to remember the 'gone but not forgotten' great days of Brandywine Raceway.