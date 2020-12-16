Remembering Goalfish

Goalfish will always hold a special place in Jacqueline Ingrassia’s heart as well as harness racing history. Ingrassia became the first female driver ever to win a Triple Crown event when she captured the Yonkers Trot with Goalfish in 2000.

On Saturday (Dec. 12), Goalfish passed away at Ingrassia’s farm, where the gelding lived out his life after retiring from racing in 2007 with earnings of $590,082 and a mark of 1:53.4. He was 23.

“He meant a helluva lot to us,” Ingrassia said. “He was an overachiever, that’s for sure. I’ve been looking to find another one like him, but I haven’t come up with one yet.”

Goalfish, bred by Castleton Farm, was born May 11, 1997 in Lexington. He was a son of Armbro Goal out of Fish Stock originally named Cast Netting when Ingrassia purchased the colt for $13,000 at the 1998 Tattersalls Sale.

The horse was unraced at age 2 because of issues with his throat.

“He was constantly sick,” Ingrassia said. “Rather than push the envelope, we decided to quit with him and bring him back as a 3-year-old. It worked out OK.”

Ingrassia originally owned Goalfish with I B Meyer, who passed away before the horse made it to the races at age 3. Arden Homestead Stable joined Ingrassia in ownership late in 1999 and remained for the rest of Goalfish’s career.

“Arden Homestead being the good people they are bought into him,” Ingrassia said. “They were just basically doing us a favor more than anything else. The gods were smiling, and they were rewarded with a Yonkers Trot winner.”

Goalfish, trained by Ingrassia’s husband Frank, finished in a dead heat for win with Armbo Trick in their Yonkers Trot elimination. A week later, Goalfish upset favorite Approved Action at odds of 13-1 to take the final in 1:59.

Ingrassia still remembers the reception she received when she returned to the Yonkers Raceway paddock with Goalfish.

“They gave us a standing ovation,” Ingrassia said. “That was an added enjoyment, the way people rallied around, it really was. All that just makes you feel good.”

For his career, Goalfish won 26 of 156 races and hit the board a total of 82 times.

“We’ve had him at home, and I used to ride him a little bit and he was great on the trails,” Ingrassia said. “He was just an all-around good horse. The old boy was special to us. He was a lawn ornament at our house for many years. He lived out his life pretty well, I’d say.”