Remembering Roosevelt Raceway

Roosevelt Raceway, once located in Westbury, New York , was initially created as a track for motor racing. Cars raced on the crude and curvy track until 1937, but the track proved too challenging for the race cars of that era. It was later converted to a half-mile harness racing track and the gates opened on Sept. 2, 1940, to a reported crowd of 5,000 eager fans who wagered some $40,000.

Roosevelt was the first track to use the now universal "mobile starting gate," introduced by a man named George Levy. In the 1940s, harness racing was considered a slightly inferior form of horse racing in comparison to thoroughbred racing. Levy promoted the sport and was instrumental in its appeal to the mostly affluent Long Island community of New York.

The original structures at Roosevelt, by 1956, were in disrepair. A facelift and renovation took place and the transformation was remarkable. The new track boasted five large levels, with security on all floors. A 14-bed hospital with a fully functional operating room, radio and TV broadcast rooms and two restaurants added to the appeal. A new synthetic surface was installed on the track and 105,000 watts of new lighting allowed patrons to see the horses run at night. This was the Taj Mahal of harness venues at the time.

Unfortunately, the track wasn't without drama. On Nov. 8, 1963, only two horses made it to the finish line following a mid-race crash. The race was declared official, angering many of the 23,000 fans. A small riot started out with people throwing rocks and bottles, but soon escalated to the mob smashing the tote board and wrecking the judges' booth. They also set fires, fought with police and firefighters and there were many injuries and arrests.

It has been thought that the introduction of off-track betting in 1971 in New York led to the demise of Roosevelt Raceway. Others speculate the opening of The Meadowlands racetrack in 1976, just an hour away, also could have contributed to the track's failure.

It's hard to pinpoint why Roosevelt Raceway was so special to so many people, but I do have a few theories. The atmosphere was more laid-back than any thoroughbred arena or harness track that I've been to. It was also a very social place, with more local people being able to attend the nighttime racing rather than a daytime event. The track was only 12 miles from my house and it was comforting that our little group basically had the entire second floor to ourselves, every night.

Harness racing was more exciting than the movies or bowling for most people, too. Pizza, hot dogs and beer were available, providing all the essential nutrients required of a horse player.

Today, the parking area of Roosevelt Raceway is a shopping center, complete with a movie theater. The grandstand area is now a luxury condominium complex and the stable area is under a Home Depot.

Whatever led to the track's closure in 1988 is a shame.

By Pete Monaco, The Eighth Pole

Reprinted with permission of The Spectrum