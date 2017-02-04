Deadline - Canadian Hall of Fame Nominations

The Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame reminds the horse racing community the deadline to nominate horses or people for the Class of 2017 is less than four weeks away. Nominations of those who have made a significant contribution to Canadian horse racing, are being accepted for the following categories:

MALE HORSE: Stallions or geldings whose contribution to Canadian racing occurred in the past 20 years.

FEMALE HORSE: Fillies and mares whose contribution to Canadian racing occurred in the past 20 years.

VETERAN HORSE: Horses whose careers have been concluded for 20 years, but less than 50 years.

PERSON: Trainers, Drivers, Jockeys

BUILDERS: Includes, but not limited to Breeders, Owners, Officials, and others.

COMMUNICATORS: Includes, but not limited to Writers, Broadcasters, Photographers, Announcers, Bloggers.

VETERAN PERSON: Trainers, Drivers, Jockeys whose careers have been concluded for 20 years, but less than 50 years.

All nomination submissions to be made by completing the online form available on the CHRHF website.

A copy of the form may also be obtained by contacting admin@horseracinghalloffame.com.

Complete eligibility criteria may be found here.

For further information, or to submit a completed nomination form, contact:

Standardbred Nominations:

Darryl Kaplan, Standardbred Nomination Chair,

Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame

P: (905) 858-3060 ext. 241 F: (905) 858-3089

E: dkaplan@standardbredcanada.ca

Thoroughbred Nominations:

Tom Cosgrove, Thoroughbred Nomination Chair,

Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame

P: (416) 213-2113

E: tmc@woodbineentertainment.com

Nominations forms may also be submitted to:

Linda Rainey, Managing Director

Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame

P: (416) 417-9404

E: Linda.rainey@horseracinghalloffame.com

All submissions will be carefully considered by the Nominating Committee of the appropriate breed and if approved, presented to the Election Committee for voting by secret ballot.

NOMINATION DEADLINE: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1, 2017 5:00 pm EST.

The list of nominees selected for consideration by the Election Committee for each breed will be announced Monday, March 20, 2017. The Inductees for the 2017 class of the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame will be announced on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

We invite you to visit the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame located at the West Entrance of Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto, Ontario. Additional information about the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame is available at www.canadianhorseracinghalloffame or by contacting admin@horseracinghalloffame.com or 416-417-9404

