Reminder Call creates a piece of history

Last Saturday night at Gloucester Park the Western Australian bred trotter Reminder Call became just the second harness racing standardbred in the Southern Hemisphere to win in sub 2:00 time as both a pacer and a trotter.

Reminder Call won the 1730 metre Trotters Mobile on Saturday for trainer Sarah Suvaljko and driver Dylan Egerton-Green rating 1:59.0 for the trip.

It was Reminder Call’s fourth win but his first as a trotter with his previous three having been at the pace including a 1:54.8 victory at Pinjarra over 1684 metres in December 2013.

With a 1:54.8 win as a pacer and a 1:59.0 win as a trotter Reminder Call has become the first Australian bred horse to take a sub 2:00 record at both gaits.

A good deal of research by staff of both Harness Racing Australia and Harness Racing New Zealand reveals that the Geoff Webster trained New Zealand bred gelding Mister Zion is the only other horse to achieve the feat in the Southern Hemisphere.

Mister Zion took a pacing record of 1:56.8 and trotting record of 1:58.7 but he has a record that may never be equalled as he won at Group One level as both a pacer and as a trotter.

Another New Zealand bred in Locanda’s Mac has won as a trotter in the USA in 1:57.6 and as a pacer in 1:52.8 while current New Zealand trotter Scarrymcleary currently has a pacing record of 1:52.3 in Australia and has been placed second as a trotter in New Zealand in 1:57.9.

Suvaljko took over the training of Reminder Call in November and Saturday night was just his fourth start for the Cardup based trainer.

Reminder Call is purely pacing bred being by a son of Western Ideal in Armbro Deuce out of the Fake Left mare Classy And Smart.