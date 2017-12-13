Reminder – Social Media Policy

Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) is mindful of the important role social media forums have in relation to engaging in discussion and debate on key harness racing issues.

As part of its role in the industry, wherever possible, HRV is increasing the openness and transparency of information using social media and other forums.

It is however expected that use of social media is conducted in an appropriate and reasonable manner, and HRV Stewards will take a strong stance on comments which are deemed to be malicious, false or otherwise improper.

The Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) Integrity Department have recently became aware of concerning comments made on social media forums such as Twitter and Facebook.

Letters will be sent shortly directing a number of licensed participants, including some registered owners, to attend inquiries before the HRV Stewards in early January 2018.

Participants in the Victorian harness racing industry are urged to remain conscious and aware of their obligations in regard to the Australian Harness Racing Rules (AHRR) and the HRV ‘Social Media Policy for Participants’.

The relevant AHRR and Policy applies to all licensed persons and registered owners and is available here:

For any queries in relation to this policy please contact the HRV Integrity Department on 8378 0222.

Harness Racing Victoria