May 14, 2020 - Era de Lavadour (6f Flash de Cosse -Melba du Chatelet) took the Thursday GP Dynavena Maisagri (purse 30,000€, 2550 meters distance handicap, 18 starters) at Beaumont de Lomagne in this harness racing reopening week in France.

The 3.3/1 odds winner was timed in 1.15.2kr as she won for the sixth time in 53 career starts for 183,770€.

Mathieu Auvray owns, trains and drove Era de Lavadour.

The 25-meter handicapped and 1.6/1 favorite Cap de Narmont (8m Islero de Bellouet ) was second for Denis Brossard individually timed in 1.14.7kr.

16/1 Camiros du Goutier (8g Quido du Goutier ) was third for Jerome Chavette.

26/1 Christmas du Cebe and 9/1 Boxing Day completed the top five with Boxing Day racing well timed in 1.14.8kr with his 25-meter handicap.

Era de Lavador

The 18 horse field in late race action

Early in the week the veteran horseman Jean Pierre Dubois won twice with another second in his three drives.

On May 11 at Le Croise-Laroche JPD was second with Hello Jo Darling (3m Bird Parker -Lets Go Along) in a three year old event and that was followed by a victory for Gospel Truth (4g Sam Bourbon -Rebelle) clocked in 1.15.4kr in the Prix de Wasquchal (purse 12,000€, 2700 meters autostart, an Open des Regions Grand Nord event).

JPB breed this winner through his Scuderia Bolgheri Srl and J.A. Hernandez-Navarro is the trainer.

Gospel Truth

The next JPB winner was May 13 at Mareille Borely in the Prix de Septemes Les Vallons (purse 23,000€, 2300 meters autostart, an Open des Regions Sud-Est three year old contest).

He scored with Headline (3f Brillantissime -Mara Bourbon) in 1.15.4kr, her third victory in the last five starts.

Kevin Vanderschelden trains this nice filly that was bred by Dubois’ Ecurie Dream With Me.

Headline

On the Elitloppet front, Earl Simon and Sorbet have been added to invitee list.

They join Cokstile, Makethemark, Looking Superb, Missile Hill, Tae Kwon Deo, Attraversiamo, Elian Web, Chief Orlando and Vivid Wise As.

Earl Simon won this week at Caen easily defeating a good field that included Bold Eagle.

Earl Simon

We expect others to follow (five open spots remain) after Sunday’s Copenhagen Cup 2020 at Charlottenlund.

Zacon Gio and Vitruvio will be ones to watch.

Zacon Gio is conditioned by Holger Ehlert and was the 2019 Yonkers International winner.

Thomas H. Hicks



