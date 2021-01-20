Resolve, Prakas owner Hans Enggren dies

Harnessracing.com reported today (Tuesday) that Hans Enggren, well known in recent years as the owner of 2016 Yonkers International Trot winner Resolve and also the co-owner of 1985 Hambletonian winner Prakas, has died. He was 91.
A native of Sweden, Mr. Enggren settled in the Gettysburg, Pa., area and was a successful breeder under the banner of Meadowbranch Farm, building a broodmare band that included the great trotting females Peace Corps, Davidia Hanover and Delmonica Hanover. He passionately lobbied the US Trotting Association to approve the registration of horses conceived by the interstate transportation of semen, testifying that he worried every time he put a mare and her young foal on a trailer so the mare could be bred.
Mr. Enggren came to the United States via service at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. When he left that position, he settled in the Gettysburg, Pa., area and became an entrepreneur and achieved great success in the tourism industry (hotels and motels). This gave him the opportunity to seriously invest in trotting horses and many are the successful trotters who started their trotting life with Hans and Christina Enggren at Meadowbranch Farm.
Mr. Enggren helped Soren Nordin when he first came to the US to set up a stable and was also one of the first clients of the young horseman Per Eriksson, who trained Mr. Enggren's Hambletonian winner Prakas.
To read the rest of the article, click here.
From Harnessracing.com