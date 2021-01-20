Resolve, Prakas owner Hans Enggren dies

Harnessracing.com reported today (Tuesday) that Hans Enggren, well known in recent years as the owner of 2016 Yonkers International Trot winner Resolve and also the co-owner of 1985 Hambletonian winner Prakas, has died. He was 91.

A native of Sweden, Mr. Enggren settled in the Gettysburg, Pa., area and was a successful breeder under the banner of Meadowbranch Farm, building a broodmare band that included the great trotting females Peace Corps, Davidia Hanover and Delmonica Hanover. He passionately lobbied the US Trotting Association to approve the registration of horses conceived by the interstate transportation of semen, testifying that he worried every time he put a mare and her young foal on a trailer so the mare could be bred.