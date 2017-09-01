Resolve to defend title in $1m International

Resolve will defend his title in the $1 million Yonkers International Trot on Saturday afternoon, October 14, at Empire City Casino. Harness racing trainer-driver Ake Svanstedt, who steered the American flag-carrier to last year’s world record victory over Yonkers Raceway’s historic strip, has accepted the invitation to the 1-¼ mile global classic on behalf of owner Hans Enggren, according to Yonkers’ racing secretary Steve Starr.

France’s Dreamoko, the fastest from the first crop of standout Timoko , and Italy’s Twister Bi have also accepted invitations to participate in the 39th edition of the worldwide trotting affair.

Resolve will attempt to become the first U.S.A. representative to win back to back Internationals since Delmonica Hanover in 1973-74. Roquepine (1967-68), Ideal du Gazeau, the only three-time champion (1982-83-84) and Lutin d’Isigny – all of France – are the only other three to win consecutive Internationals.

Starr also reported that he and his team have had discussions with representatives of Sweden’s Nuncio , the 2014 Yonkers Trot champion and last year’s Elitlopp winner; another popular Swedish trotter Spitcam Jubb; the French-bred Aubrion Du Gers; last year’s Hambletonian and Yonkers Trot champ, Canada’s Marion Marauder; and Tripolini VP of Denmark about entering the lineup.

The winner of this Saturday’s $500,000 Yonkers Trot (September 2), the second jewel in trotting’s Triple Crown, will also be extended an invitation, and that a pair of two-time Yonkers International participants – Italy’s Oasis Bi and Sweden’s On Track Piraten– are under consideration.

Starr added that major trotting stakes in September and October that will help to determine the Yonkers International Trot field also include: The European Trotting Masters Finale (Hippodrome Vincennes/Paris, September 9), the Maple Leaf Trot (Mohawk Raceway, September 16), the Centaur Trotting Classic (Hoosier, September 22), the Dayton Trotting Derby (Dayton, OH, September 29), and the Allerage Farms Open Trot (Lexington, October 8).

By John Cirillo