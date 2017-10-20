Resolve to stand at Tara Hills

World Champion Resolve 4,1:50.4 ($2,614,574) ( Muscle Hill – Anikawiesahalee- Credit Winner ), the fastest and richest son of champion sire Muscle Hill in North America, will be retired to stud at the conclusion of the harness racing season and stand at Tara Hills Stud in Port Perry, Ontario, under the management of Southwind Farms.

Owned by Hans Enggren of Abbottstown, Pennsylvania, who acquired him in a private transaction at the beginning of his three year old season, RESOLVE achieved international success under the tutelage of trainer Ake Svanstadt.

His 18 victories include the International Trot at Yonkers in a World Record 2:23.4h, the Maple Leaf Trot at Mohawk, The Cashman Memorial, Cutler Memorial (twice) TVG elim and Final at The Meadowlands.

He took his mark of 1:50.4 winning the Vincennes Trot also at The Meadowlands. He competed in the Elitlopp twice, finishing second to Nuncio in 2016 and third to Timoko and Propulsion in 2017.

Bred in Ontario by Edward Wilson of Seagrave and Michael Pozefsky of Saratoga Springs, RESOLVE was a $115,000 Harrisburg Yearling Sale graduate.

Frozen semen will be available in Sweden through PONESIA AB/Sievert Ingvarsson.

The stud fee for the 2018 breeding season will be $7500CD.

For inquiries please contact either Tara Hills Stud or Southwind Farms.

Yonkers $1 million International Trot

Resolve (Ake Svanstedt) Arthur J. Cutler Memorial (TVG) Final