Response to Gloucester Park shoe throw allegations

The former AFL player at the centre of a bizarre incident in which a pair of shoes were allegedly thrown at horses during a race at at Gloucester Park last night has responded to the claims with a social media post.

Swan Districts player Rhys Palmer posted an update on the saga on Facebook about 4.00pm this afternoon, stating he wanted to provide “clarity as to the events that unfolded” that were just a case of “quite simply boys being boys”.

“Firstly, let me be clear, no shoe was deliberately thrown at a horse during any race, & I have the utmost respect for the racing community and all those involved,” the post read.

“It was simply unfortunate timing.

“I was having a light hearted wrestle with a young teammate, oblivious to what was happening around us.

“What transpired was a shoe being thrown which unbeknown to us was unfortunately at the same time the horses had made their way around the course.”

In the post, Palmer apologised to the owners, trainers and drivers involved, as well as his football club, and said security footage would support his version of events.

He rounded his response off with a pledge to donate to the Off The Track program that rehomes retired racehorses.

While some remained sceptical, many who responded to the post applauded Palmer’s efforts to allay concern the incident was deliberate.

Racing and Wagering WA stewards are investigating the incident with a possibility the culprits will be banned from all harness racing, horse racing and greyhound racing clubs in WA.

Palmer has been playing in the WAFL since his AFL career ended in 2017 after 123 games with the Dockers, the Giants and finally Carlton.

Swan Districts has confirmed their players were involved in the incident at Gloucester Park and were investigating what happened.

One of the horses in the race was part-owned by the Swan Districts coach.

By Rory Campbell

