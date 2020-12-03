Retirement again on hold, sir!

Driver John Justice and trainer Brian Kiesey with Gentleman Sir at Ararat after their recent track record-breaking win

A square gaiter that was destined for the retirement paddock is giving longtime harness racing trainer Brian Kiesey plenty to smile about.

Kiesey, who is based at the outer Melbourne suburb of Rockbank, is hoping bay gelding Gentleman Sir NZ can keep improving and develop into a consistent competitor.

"He's got a few niggling issues and we're having trouble getting him to settle in his races, but there's plenty of ability there," he said.

Gentleman Sir ( Love You -Tip Your Hat Loui ( Continentalman USA) recently gave a first-hand display of his capabilities at Ararat with a runaway 38 metre victory in track record time.

To watch the video replay click here.

Gentlemen Sir well clear on his way to a well-deserved win at Ararat

"I really believe there's a lot of improvement left in him. I've got a nice little team at the moment and Gentleman Sir could easily be the stable star," Kiesey said.

"His last half dozen starts have been pleasing where he hasn't finished further back than fourth, but at Melton last weekend (eighth) he just got fired up too much in the mobile event and then choked down," he said.

"John (driver John Justice) had a terrible time because the horse was just trying to fight him. He's not a good racehorse at the moment because he tends to get himself so wound up, so it may be best that we concentrate on standing start races," he said.

Kiesey said while Gentleman Sir was a bit of a "duffer" in stands, they were more suitable for him.

"He gallops out and always gives them a bit of a start, but at least he's controllable and has enough class to catch them up and be in it. He's been going terrific."

Gentleman Sir has now had 79 starts for eight wins and 16 places for $109,000 in stakes.

When it comes to trotters, Kiesey certainly has had his share of success over the years with the likes of Shepparton Cup winner and InterDominion contestant Georgian Flight. Others include Master Kiesey (winner of 24 races) and Meekatharra Minor (16 wins) who competed in all the top races.

And he's needed to call on all of that experience with Gentleman Sir.

"There's been a heap of problems. I take him down to the Altona Beach which is 20 minutes away and that helps a lot with his legs," Kiesey said.

"Fred and Elizabeth Crews and all the other owners have been so patient. They had planned to retire the horse and I'm so glad Fred spoke with them and they decided to give me a go.

"I've got a few other horses belonging to the Crews. They are just mad on the sport and have been very good to me, along with John Justice, who just jumps in the car with me and travels around the State with Gentleman Sir."

Kiesey said he's been involved in harness racing for most of his life.

"My dad Colin, 86, and I have been in it for over 45 years. We've probably had more trotters than pacers along the way-that hasn't been by design, just the way it's turned out," he said.

"You have to spend time with them and have them balanced up. But it's rewarding when you get a nice one."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura