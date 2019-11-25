Two-year-olds on display at Jagersro

November 23, 2019 - Harness racing two-year olds were on stage Saturday for the Gr. I National Svensk Upufodningslopning (700,000SEK to the winner, 1640 meters autostart) and the quick 1.13.4kr timed victory went to 28/1 Revelation (2m Readly Express -Monrovia- Rite On Line ) with trainer Per Nordstrom at the lines.

The dam also produced great trotter On Track Piraten (see below) and this winner recorded his first career victory in five outings.

The 5.1/1 Armani Decato (2g Raja Mirchi -Miss America- Lindy Lane ) was second with Erik Adielsson up for trainer Svante Bath.

3.3/1 Global Badman (2m Yield Boko -Karalta Bye Bye- Donato Hanover ) was third for trainer/driver Daniel Wajersten.

On the Jagersro undercard Campo Bahia (4m Muscle Hill -American Dream AT- Extreme Dream ) took the Johan Jacobsons Minne timed in 1.12.3kr over 2140 meters. He earned 150,000SEK with the victory for trainer/driver Conrad Lugauer.

The V75 Gold Meadow Prophets Minne (200,000SEK to the winner, 2140 meters autostart) saw Velvet Gio (5g Nad Al Sheba -Mind Wise As) score in 1.11.8kr for reinsman Ulf Ohlsson and trainer Magnus Dahlen.

Robert Bergh was second with Mindyourvalue WF and Shadow Gar was third with Kevin Oscarsson up for trainer Jerry Riordan.

Slide So Easy finished fourth for Flemming Jensen

Thomas H. Hicks



