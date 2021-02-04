Revenge for Crisp Mane in feature

The talented five year-old daughter of Sportswriter turned the tables on Tempus Seelster (Joe Chindano, Jr.) this time around with Roll With Angel (Ken Holliday) third, 3¼ lengths away. Cult Icon finished fourth while Prairie Westerngal picked up the nickel in the septet.

As the outset, Prairie Westerngal (Wally Hennessey) zipped off the wings from post 6 into an open lead early as Tempus Seelster, post four, also left with alacrity and forged her way to the front at the hot opener of :26.3 on this cold, windy night by South Florida standards. Crisp Mane was third at this point through a half in a rated :56.3. On the backside, Crisp Mane went first up to engage during a :27.2 third panel, reaching the saddle-pad of the leader past the third station in 1:24.

Turning for home, Tempus Seelster appeared to put Crisp Mane away by sprinting away to a 1½ length lead at mid-stretch but Crisp Man kept gnawing away in the final stages to get up on the wire.

Miller, reflecting on Crisp Mane's performance, said "it was a bit chilly for all of us out there and she was going some in that third quarter. We seemed to lose a bit of momentum on the turn but, once she straightened, she got rolling again and got there. She's tough and consistent!"

Trained by Devan Miller for owner Sylvia Burke, Crisp Mane now has 13 career wins and $213,625 on her card.

Crisp Mane

Off as the favorite at 3 to 5, Crisp Mane paid $3.20 to her multitude of faithful.

The $10,000 Open II for the mares went to Ask Me Ifi Care, confidently and perfectly handled by Mike Micallef.

Ask Me Ifi Care scored handily by two lengths over Take Abit Of Life (Mike Simons) with Rockin Serena (Peter Wrenn) next. Casie's Believer and Rock N Roll Rosie were next with favored Image Of A Dream finished sixth.

Ask Me Ifi Care, the six year-old daughter of Manhardt , dipping down a notch from the top class, changed strategy this time around as Micallef let Rockin Serena take charge early through an opening quarter in :28 with Micallef on the prowl and taking charge shortly thereafter. Rating Ask Me Ifi Care to a half in a leisurely :58, the leader repelled the looming threat of Take Abit Of Life with a :27.2 third panel before a :28.4 finale sealed the deal.

Trained by Micallef, who co-owns with Geoff Howles, Ask Me Ifi Care won for the 23rd time in her 95 career starts with her lifetime earnings vaulting to $265,220 with the win.

Off as fourth choice at 9 to 2, Ask Me Ifi Care paid $11.20 to win.

Ask Me Ifi Care

David Miller had a natural hat trick on the Tuesday program, winning the first three races while Wally Hennessey had a driving double.

Also, 18 year-old Brett Beckwith, who got his first pari-mutuel win one week ago with Amarettigone at 5 to 1 odds, repeated that winning performance in a conditioned event for mares in what looked like a replay from last week as the seven year-old daughter of Real Desire used a :28.4 blitz home to score in 1:54.4. This time around, Amarettigone, trained by Melissa Beckwith for owner Olivia Derue, was 8 to 1 and paid $19.40 to win.

Once again, handle for the 10 race program eclipsed $1,000,000 with the final total $1,052,717.

Racing continues on Wednesday with a guaranteed pool on the Pick-4, a carryover in the Pick-6 and a Super Hi-5 finale with the jackpot now at $54,764.89.

Post time is set for 7:20 p.m.

by John Berry for Pompano Park