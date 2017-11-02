Day At The Track

Review of the Irish harness racing sector

07:46 AM 02 Nov 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Irish harness racing
Irish harness racing

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., today published the Indecon Review of the Irish Harness Racing Sector.

Commenting on the Review, the Minister said;

I am delighted to be able to publish this report which will provide the sport with a road map for its potential development. From the outset, I can support the recommendations within my Department’s remit”.

Following a stakeholder consultation process and a review by Indecon, Minister Creed has accepted the Indecon report which includes the following recommendations:

  • that the responsibility for the operation of the Harness Racing industry in Ireland should be vested in the IHRA
  • the early implementation of IHRA plans to enhance their corporate goverance to align with best practice.
  • that the board of IHRA shoild develop a 5-year strategic plan for this sector.
  • That the Board of IHRA shouild identify funding requirements to support the expansion of the sector including the potential role of seed funding from the Exchequer.
  • that the pilot integration programme implemented should continue.

On foot of the report, Minister Creed announced that the Pilot integration programme will not only continue, but also be expanded.   This educational integration programme focuses on areas such as Horse Welfare, Rules and Regulations of Harness Racing, and Animal Husbandry inter alia.  

The Minister also voiced his support for the IHRA to be vested with the responsibility for the operation of the Harness Racing Industry in Ireland, subject to the agreement of relevant Harness Racing Clubs. 

The report can be found on the Department’s website right here.

Harnesslink Media

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Pinske hopes 'North' points to Kindergarten win
02-Nov-2017 10:11 AM NZDT
Exciting guest list coming up on Post Time
02-Nov-2017 07:11 AM NZDT
Sunshine Stake Finals contested
02-Nov-2017 07:11 AM NZDT
Siegel registers double to kick off meet
02-Nov-2017 06:11 AM NZDT
Grand Circuit stakes this Saturday
02-Nov-2017 05:11 AM NZDT
Goshen Auxiliary make substantial donation
02-Nov-2017 03:11 AM NZDT
Happy Halloween from Yonkers Raceway
01-Nov-2017 16:11 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News