Review of Gloucester Park's Easter Cup Meet

Shockwave seen here in a previous victory enhanced his reputation as Western Australia’s best pacer

Harness racing backmarker triumphs in Easter Cup.

As Happy As Larry, a $10.40 chance, made light of being the sole backmarker off 50 metres when trainer Robbie Williams produced a near perfect drive to land him an impressive winner of the $40,000 Easter Cup over 2902m at Gloucester Park on Thursday night.

The victory was a welcome compensation for the eight-year-old’s desperately close fast-finishing second to Mighty Conqueror in the 2019 Easter Cup.

Punters rallied to send Taroona Bromac out as a hot $1.70 favourite despite the four-year-old not having contested a standing-start event.

Taroona Bromac began safely from the 20m mark before breaking into a gallop moments after the start and dropping back to the rear in the field of eleven. Outsider On My Oath led for the first 550m before Always An Honour, who had begun brilliantly off 30m, swept into the lead.

Ryan Warwick seized the initiative by sending Taroona Bromac forward with a swift move after the completion of a lap --- and this proved a vital ingredient in As Happy As Larry’s victory.

Williams followed Taroona Bromac’s three-wide burst and he then skilfully manoeuvred As Happy As Larry into the one-out, two-back position after Dylan Egerton-Green eased the polemarker Where Ya Bin off the pegs into the one-out, one-back position, behind Taroona Bromac in the breeze.

After Always An Honour had sprinted over the third quarter of the final mile in 28.2sec., Taroona Bromac began to wilt, and Williams set As Happy As Larry alive with a four-wide burst from the 250m. This carried As Happy As Larry into the lead on the home turn and the New Zealand-bred gelding won comfortably by just over a length from Where Ya Bin, who finished with a determined surge. On My Oath ran on solidly to be third, just ahead of Rum Delight.

Miss Sangrial did a fine job in finishing strongly from last at the bell to be a close-up fifth, with Taroona Bromac fading to tenth.

As Happy As Larry is by American sire Live Or Die and is the third and last foal out of Smart Shelley, a mare who managed one win and five placings from nine starts in New Zealand before being retired.

As Happy As Larry won twice from 17 starts in New Zealand and now has raced 53 times for Williams in WA for 14 wins and 21 placings for a career record of 16 wins, 28 placings and $219,964 in stakes.

To watch the video replay of As Happy As Larry's victory click here.

Four in a row for Shockwave

Star four-year-old Shockwave enhanced his reputation as Western Australia’s best pacer when he overcame the disadvantage of starting from the outside barrier in a field of seven to score an exciting victory in the Simmonds Steel Free-For-All at Gloucester Park on Thursday night.

The WA-bred stallion by Mach Three , prepared by Ryan Bell, extended his winning sequence to four and looms large as the State’s leading candidate for the Interdominion Pacing championship in New South Wales in November and December, as well as the rich WA Pacing Cup and Fremantle Cup at Gloucester Park in the New Year.

Aiden de Campo stole a march on his rivals when he got Shockwave away speedily from behind the mobile barrier in the 1730m sprint and immediately slotted into the ideal one-out, one-back position as Ocean Ridge set the pace, with stablemate Galactic Star in the breeze and Golden State behind the leader.

De Campo bided his time before urging Shockwave forward, three wide, 300m from home. Galactic Star took a narrow lead at the 250m mark before Shockwave, the $2.05 favourite, burst to the front on the home turn and fought on grimly to win by a head from evergreen 11-year-old Our Jimmy Johnstone, who had raced three back on the pegs. Golden State was third and Galactic Star fourth in a blanket finish.

Shockwave rated 1.53.4, with final quarters of 27.6sec. and 27.7sec. He now has had 36 starts for 14 wins, 11 placings and stakes of $370,057.

To watch the video replay of Shockwave's win click here

Sweet Maddison is Oaks bound

New Zealand-bred filly Sweet Maddison is developing into a strong contender for the $150,000 WA Oaks on May 1.

Prepared by Michael Brennan, Sweet Maddison ($2.80) notched her fifth win in a row and the sixth in a ten-start career when Michael Grantham drove her to a strong victory over Fifty Five Reborn and Advance Your Dream in the Mondo Doro Smallgoods Pace over 2130m at Gloucester Park on Thursday night.

She began speedily from the No. 6 barrier and forged to the front after 220m, with a smart lead time of 36.5sec. The final quarters were covered in 27.7sec. and 28.9sec. and she rated 1.57.1.

The Colin Brown-trained and driven Fifty Five Reborn also was impressive. She broke in the score-up and settled down a distinct last in the field of eight before sustaining a spirited three-wide burst from the rear at the bell. Advance Your Dream also did well to finish strongly, out three wide, to come from seventh at the bell to be third, just ahead of the $2.65 favourite Star Fromthepalace, who trailed the pacemaker Sweet Maddison and was hampered for room in the final stages.

Sweet Maddison is by American sire Sweet Lou and is related to former good WA performers Pazam and Our Amazing Art.

To watch the video replay of Sweet Maddison's victory click here.

Machnificent is all class

A quick glance at the pedigree of Machnificent is not particularly exciting. The colt is by super sire Mach Three and is the sixth foal out of Honourable Daughter, who was retired after finishing at the rear at each of her six starts in 2010.

Honourable Daughter produced three modest performers, Master Flynn (five wins from 86 starts), Beach Landing (four wins from 30 starts) and For Honourandglory (two wins from 25 starts).

But delving deeper, we discover that Honourable Daughter’s great granddam Chaangerr (six wins and $75,860 from 30 starts) is a full-sister to former champion pacer Chokin, who amassed $1,801,685 from 34 wins and 11 placings from 59 starts.

Chaangerr’s progeny include the mighty Changeover (29 wins, 16 placings and earnings of $2,321,676 from 66 starts) and Change Stride (133 starts for 27 wins, 36 placings and $362,803).

Two-year-old Machnificent, favourite at $1.50, trained at Byford by Katja Warwick and driven by Gary Hall jnr, gave a powerful frontrunning display to win from Star of Willoughby and Robbie Rocket at a 1.58.9 rate in the 1730m Happy Easter Pace at Gloucester Park on Thursday night.

The disappointing runner was Lavra Joe ($3) who overraced and did not threaten danger. He finished last in the field of five.

To watch the video replay of Machnificent's victory click here

Typhoon Tiff returns in style

Classy pacer Typhoon Tiff reappeared at Gloucester Park on Thursday night after an absence of almost ten months when she gave a dashing frontrunning display to win the 2130m Retravision Pace for mares.

Produced in fine fettle by Banjup trainer-reinsman Colin Brown, the Bettor's Delight four-year-old was a $6.50 chance from barrier four at her first appearance since winning the $100,000 group 1 Westbred Classic for three-year-old fillies last June.

Six-year-old Gotta Go Gabbana started from the outside barrier in the field of nine and Chris Lewis sent her forward, three wide, in a spirited bid to assume the breeze position. But Pick My Pocket (Michael Grantham) made his intentions clear that he was not about to relinquish the position outside the pacemaker, forcing Lewis to ease Gotta Go Gabbana back to the rear.

Pick My Pocket performed strongly in the breeze and did well to finish third, just a half-head behind the second placegetter Millwood Molly, who finished gamely after enjoying an ideal passage, one-out and one-back.

Balcatherine, having her first start for 12 months, was favourite at $2.50. She trailed the pacemaking Typhoon Tiff but was blocked for a clear passage in the home straight and finished an unlucky fourth. Dracarys found that barrier No. 8 was a major impediment and she raced at the rear before finishing in eighth place.

Typhoon Tiff now has raced 12 times for breeder-owner Colleen Lindsay for eight wins, two placings and $151,539.

To watch the video replay of Typhoon Tiff's victory click here

Valbonne holds on grimly

Smart four-year-old Valbonne gave owner Albert Walmsley a flying start to the Easter weekend when he set the pace and held on with grim determination to win the 2536m TABtouch Pace at Gloucester Park on Thursday night.

This gave Walmsley the first of three winners in the space of 20 hours. He also was successful with Sweet Maddison on Thursday night and with three-year-old The Code Breaker, who led and won over 2185m at Pinjarra on Friday afternoon.

Valbonne, favourite at $2.30 and driven by Michael Grantham, led from barrier three and was kept under pressure for much of the race by the $2.90 second fancy Soho Thunderstruck, who began from the outside of the back line and quickly dashed forward to the breeze position.

After opening quarters of the final mile in 30.7sec. and 30.1sec., Valbonne increased the tempo with final 400m sections of 27.7sec. and 28.8sec. and held on to beat his adversary by a half-head at a 1.58.8 rate.

Valbonne, by Mach Three and the second foal out of the unraced New Zealand mare Sayang, has had 42 starts for ten wins, nine placings and $88,010 in prizemoney.

To watch the video replay of Valbonne's victory click here.

The Bird Dance bounces back

Promising New Zealand-bred four-year-old The Bird Dance bounced back to form after his unplaced effort when having a torrid run a fortnight earlier when he set the pace and held on to win by a neck from Iceenothink in the 2536m Etch Coating Pace at Gloucester Park on Thursday night.

Prepared by leading trainers Greg and Skye Bond and driven by Ryan Warwick, The Bird Dance was favourite at $1.60 and he made life extremely tough for his rivals with solid quarters of the final mile in 29.4sec., 29.7sec., 29sec. and 28.9sec.

Iceenothink ($6) maintained his excellent form. He started out wide at barrier eight and settled down in ninth place before he sustained a spirited three-wide burst over the final 650m. Talkerup did well to finish third after racing without cover throughout.

By A Rocknroll Dance The Bird Dance has earned $65,693 from 11 wins from 15 starts. He won twice from five starts in New Zealand and has won at nine of his ten outings in Western Australia.

To watch the video replay of The Bird Dance winning click here

Good Times Ahead end losing run of 31

Even though he went into the Perth Plasterboard Centre Pace over 2536m at Gloucester Park on Thursday nighty with a losing sequence of 31 over the past 12 months, Good Times Ahead was favourite at $4.10.

And the New Zealand-bred seven-year-old by Mach Three justified this confidence by setting the pace for star reinsman Gary Hall jnr and winning by a neck from Qtown Rip Roaring, who ran on strongly from sixth at the bell.

This gave Good Times Ahead his third win from 55 starts at Gloucester Park, with his other wins in a 106-start career being at Albany (eight), Wagin (two) and one each at Pinjarra and Narrogin.

To watch the video replay click here

Bettor Be Oscar is consistent

WA-bred four-year-old Bettor Be Oscar ($3.40) maintained his wonderful consistent form when he won for the fifth times from his latest eight starts, scoring by just over a length from the $2.80 favourite Miracle Moose in the 2130m Direct Trades Supply Pace at Gloucester Park on Thursday night.

Aiden de Campo got Bettor Be Oscar away swiftly from barrier five and the gelding took over the role of pacemaker from polemarker Absolution after 550m. He sped over the final quarters in 28.7sec. and 28.1sec. and improved his record to 43 starts for 11 wins, 21 placings and $91,525 in stakes.

By Bettor's Delight he has inherited much of ability of his dam Copper Beach Girl, who earned $156,851 from 14 wins and 24 placings from 84 starts.

Miracle Moose, the Nathan Turvey-trained four-year-old, again revealed his excellent sit-sprint ability by finishing powerfully from ninth at the bell. He will pay to follow.

To watch the video replay click here

No trouble for Mighty Santana

Leading trainers Greg and Skye Bond will be looking forward for further successes from their lightly-raced New Zealand-bred six-year-old Mighty Santana, who was untroubled to coast to victory in the 2130m Westral Pace at Gloucester Park on Thursday night.

Favourite at $1.30, Mighty Santana began smoothly from barrier four and Ryan Warwick sent him past the polemarker Gangbuster and into the lead after 120m. Mighty Santana rated 1.58.5 and beat Gangbuster by just under two lengths.

By Santanna Blue Chip, Mighty Santana won at five of his 17 starts in New Zealand and his 24 WA starts have produced six wins and nine placings.

To watch the video replay click here

By Ken Casellas