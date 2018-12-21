2019 HHI award winners announced

The connections of Foiled Again are being honored with the HHI Appreciation Award.
The team of Burke Racing, Weaver Bruscemi & JJK Stables put together a "2018 Foiled Again Farewell Tour," matching him against local horses across North America as the richest-ever ($7,629,018) Standardbred finishes out his 14th year prior to his Jan. 1, 2019 mandatory retirement. The tour included stops at 18 different tracks in ten varied states and provinces and when he raced at Harrah's on Dec. 9, 2018, he was at the track where he first set hoof, 4,165 days (11 years, four months and 25 days) earlier in his career. Foiled Again's 331st start comes on Monday, Dec. 24 at The Meadows.
Chris Gooden is HHI's Clyde Hirt Media Award winner. Gooden works as the photographer for The Meadows racetrack, in addition to "regular" jobs his business picks up in his southwestern Pennsylvania area. Gooden also does a great deal of work gratis on behalf of the harness racing community as well, including Facebook coverage of live racing, "live-from-the-bike" camera photography, and a high profile on Twitter account.
When a serious illness struck local horseman several months ago, Gooden posted on Facebook he was selling a photo of Foiled Again at The Meadows and raised more than $1,500 to help cover medical expenses of the beleaguered family.
These three well-deserving HHI award recipients will be feted with their HHI Awards during the annual HHI meetings luncheon on February 25, 2019 at the Embassy Suites Resort and Spa, Deerfield Beach, Florida.
