Reynolds team win with Always Mysterious

James Dean too strong in the Oberon Cup at Gold Crown Paceway.

THE Bathurst Harness Racing Club plays host each year to the Oberon Community by conducting a harness racing meeting which promotes everything that the small community has to offer.

On Friday night, on a hot balmy night, a good crowd, many of whom made the 50 kilometre trip from Oberon into Bathurst enjoyed a top night of racing.

And it could not have kicked off in a more fitting way when the Oberon father and son combination of David and Justin Reynolds took out the opening event with handy mare Always Mysterious.

Young Reynolds charged the five-year-old out fast from her wide draw but he was unable cross speedster Jedda Shannon, forcing them to race without cover for the entire trip.

With 400 metres to run, Reynolds gave the mare more rein and she dashed clear to record an impressive win over Lucky Nutter and Lady Swiss.

Always Mysterious is part-owned by Bathurst Club President, Wayne Barker who was thrilled to accept the winning trophy from Oberon Mayor, Kathy Sajowitz.

The feature event on Friday night, the Elgas Oberon Cup (2260m) lived up to the high standard that has been set in fast class races held at Bathurst this season.

In an action-packed affair, the speed was on from the outset and in a thrilling finish, Menangle visitor James Dean ($5.40) was able to prevail by a narrow margin.

Driven by Robbie Morris for his partner, KerryAnn Turner, the former New Zealander worked forward with just over a mile to run and found the chair.

But just when Morris thought he would control the race from that point on, Bernie Hewitt made a lightening move aboard Lets Katchmeifucan ($11.80) and caught the leaders napping as he sailed to the lead with 900 metres to travel.

The race then developed into a two-horse war and in a soul stirring battle all the way down to the line, James Dean gained the upper hand to score by one and a quarter metres.

Royal Story ($10.20, Doug Hewitt) got home well for third after enjoying a good trip inches ahead of Jonah Jones (Amanda Turnbull) who appeared a shade unlucky after being held up at vital stages.

Following the post-race presentation, Robbie Morris was full of praise for his gelding and thanked the pacer’s Kiwi connections for entrusting him and Kerryann with the horse.

Morris went on to say that the five-year-old will now be set for the Banjo Patterson Cup at Orange on February 10.

Another highlight at the Oberon meeting was the win of Roseuponher ($20.80) in the HRNSW Rewards Series Final (1730m).

Young Dubbo trainer, driver, Jacqui Ingham gained a big thrill just nine days earlier at Parkes when she broke through for her first winning drive at Parkes in a qualifying heat.

But she was almost pinching herself on Friday night when she made it back to back wins with her mare in the $10,000 Final.

The Oberon night provided a plethora of highlights which included a treble to inform trainer Bernie Hewitt.

His stable star, Gold Crown winner College Chapel made a successful return to the track, rating 1.54.8 to just beat Masons Delight (Billy Muscat).

Hewitt’s daughter, Gemma Rue and her husband Mat made it back to back wins with bonny mare Callmequeenbee whose next run will be at Tabcorp Park Menangle in a Country Series Final.

Away from the track, five delightful Oberon girls contested the Princess Of The Paceway competition which was taken out by Nattalia Stapleton.

The young ladies raised money for Ronald McDonald House by conducting a raffle. More funds were raised for the same cause later in the night when six lamb and beef packs were auctioned.