Rhys Palmer in serious motorcycle accident

Former AFL star Rhys Palmer is reportedly in a critical condition after a motorbike accident in Perth last night.

The former Fremantle and Carlton player was riding in Perth last night with his partner on the back of the bike when they were hit at an intersection.

Nine News Perth reported the 30-year-old is in a critical condition in the intensive care unit of Royal Perth Hospital after requiring surgery.

Palmer plays for Swan Districts Football Club and the team’s operations manager Phil Smart said he had visited Palmer in hospital this morning and revealed he’d been placed in a coma, according to Perth Now, after having his spleen removed and losing a lot of blood.

“It’s more positive than it was last night, but he still has a fair way to go,” Mr Smart said. “They (doctors) said he had been responsive to different things.”

It is understood his passenger was not badly hurt.

Palmer plays in the WAFL for Swan Districts and the club issued a statement this morning about the crash.

“The club is of the understanding that Rhys was driving the motorbike and was not to blame for the accident,” the statement said.

“It must be noted that the accident was not related to any of the events of the previous 48 hours.”

Former AFL star hurls shoe onto race track

Swan Districts Chief Executive Jeff Dennis said his thoughts are with Palmer, his partner and their families.

“The health and wellbeing of Rhys and his passenger is of utmost importance to the club,” he said. “There is no consideration of anything else at this point in time.”

The news comes a day after Palmer was involved in a bizarre incident at the harness racing at Gloucester Park, where his shoes were “thrown” at a horse mid-race.

Footage from a race showed the trotters making their way down the straight before getting the final lap underway when a shoe can be seen hurling through the air before landing on the track.

Palmer issued a statement late yesterday saying he had been “wrestling” with a mate when the shoe was flung, and apologised for the incident.

“No shoe was deliberately thrown at a horse during any race and I have the utmost respect for the racing community and all those involved,” he wrote. “It was simply unfortunate timing. I was having a light hearted wrestle with a young teammate, oblivious to what was happening around us.

“What transpired was a shoe being thrown which unbeknown to us was unfortunately at the same time the horses had made their way around the course.”

Palmer won the 2008 NAB rising star and made a name for himself as a member of the Fremantle Dockers before joining the GWS Giants.

After being delisted by Carlton following the 2017 season, Palmer returned to Western Australia where he signed with the Swan Districts in the West Australian Football League.

The club struggled throughout the 2018 season finishing eighth on the ladder of nine teams and winning only six out of 18 games.

