Rich And Miserable hot in $60,000 feature

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - Rich And Miserable remained the hottest 4-year-old trotter in training Saturday night, crushing a talented harness racing field in the $60,000 Mr Muscleman final at the Meadowlands.

The gelded son of Explosive Matter -Wishful Me, who has now won eight of his last nine starts, sat third early before moving uncovered to the lead at the three-eighths and settling on the point at the half in a rated :56. Driver Tim Tetrick asked for speed on the far turn, and Rich And Miserable delivered by opening up a 3-length advantage on JL Cruze at head of the stretch on the way to safe 2-length win. Trolley rallied along the inside to get second. Early leader JL Cruze held third.

Tetrick had some appreciation for his horse - as well as his regular driver - who was not at the Big M Saturday. "What a sweetheart (Rich And Miserable) is," said Tetrick. "Jogged around in (1):51(.1), :27(.1) home with earplugs in. Thanks, Tyler (Buter)."

Rich And Miserable, who is trained by Todd Buter, returned $3.20 to win as the public choice. He's now won nine-of-12 this year.

Rich And Miserable

Tetrick also guided Hambletonian hopeful Green Manalishi S, who has now won seven-of-14 lifetime outings, to an easy score in a division of the Tompkins Geers for 3-year-old colts and geldings on the trot. The son of Muscle Hill -Naga Morich S reported home a 1¼-length winner over Sheena's Boy in 1:52.4 as the 2-5 favorite.

"He's got all of the attributes to be right there (in the Hambletonian)," said Tetrick.

Green Manalishi S is one of three powerhouse Hambo contenders from the Marcus Melander barn, the others being Greenshoe and Gimpanzee. "He can play with those," said Tetrick.

Tetrick also drove a notable pacer to a scorching mile on the 93-degree sultry northern New Jersey night, guiding last year's 3-year-old male pacer of the year, the Ron Burke-trained Dorsoduro Hanover, to a 1:47.4 score as the 4-5 choice in a high-range conditioned event. The time lowered the previous best for the gelded son of Somebeachsomewhere -Deer Valley Miss by two seconds.

A LITTLE MORE: Earl Beal Memorial upset winner Marseille won his second straight for trainer-driver Ake Svanstedt, taking a division of the Tompkins Geers in a lifetime-best 1:51.4. After paying $116.00 to win in the Beal, the son of Muscle Hill -Order By Wish paid just $13.20 this time around. ... Tetrick finished the night with five winner's circle visits after piloting Backstreet Shadow to a victory in the Preferred for 4-year-old pacers, the Burke trainee's second 1:47.4 score of the season at the Big M. ... One sharp player betting into the Montreal hub held the only ticket to go 10-for-10 in the 20-Cent Survivor Pick-10 and cashed in for $11,458. ... Action in the 50-Cent Pick-4 was vigorous, as $105,786 was poured into the pool. ... All-source wagering totaled $2,413,614. ... Racing resumes Friday at 7:15 p.m.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations