Day At The Track

Rich And Miserable hot in $60,000 feature

04:26 PM 21 Jul 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Rich And Miserable, harness racing
Rich And Miserable
Lisa Photo

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - Rich And Miserable remained the hottest 4-year-old trotter in training Saturday night, crushing a talented harness racing field in the $60,000 Mr Muscleman final at the Meadowlands.

The gelded son of Explosive Matter-Wishful Me, who has now won eight of his last nine starts, sat third early before moving uncovered to the lead at the three-eighths and settling on the point at the half in a rated :56. Driver Tim Tetrick asked for speed on the far turn, and Rich And Miserable delivered by opening up a 3-length advantage on JL Cruze at head of the stretch on the way to safe 2-length win. Trolley rallied along the inside to get second. Early leader JL Cruze held third.

Tetrick had some appreciation for his horse - as well as his regular driver - who was not at the Big M Saturday. "What a sweetheart (Rich And Miserable) is," said Tetrick. "Jogged around in (1):51(.1), :27(.1) home with earplugs in. Thanks, Tyler (Buter)."

Rich And Miserable, who is trained by Todd Buter, returned $3.20 to win as the public choice. He's now won nine-of-12 this year.

Rich And Miserable

Tetrick also guided Hambletonian hopeful Green Manalishi S, who has now won seven-of-14 lifetime outings, to an easy score in a division of the Tompkins Geers for 3-year-old colts and geldings on the trot. The son of Muscle Hill-Naga Morich S reported home a 1¼-length winner over Sheena's Boy in 1:52.4 as the 2-5 favorite.

"He's got all of the attributes to be right there (in the Hambletonian)," said Tetrick.

Green Manalishi S is one of three powerhouse Hambo contenders from the Marcus Melander barn, the others being Greenshoe and Gimpanzee. "He can play with those," said Tetrick.

Tetrick also drove a notable pacer to a scorching mile on the 93-degree sultry northern New Jersey night, guiding last year's 3-year-old male pacer of the year, the Ron Burke-trained Dorsoduro Hanover, to a 1:47.4 score as the 4-5 choice in a high-range conditioned event. The time lowered the previous best for the gelded son of Somebeachsomewhere-Deer Valley Miss by two seconds.

A LITTLE MORE: Earl Beal Memorial upset winner Marseille won his second straight for trainer-driver Ake Svanstedt, taking a division of the Tompkins Geers in a lifetime-best 1:51.4. After paying $116.00 to win in the Beal, the son of Muscle Hill-Order By Wish paid just $13.20 this time around. ... Tetrick finished the night with five winner's circle visits after piloting Backstreet Shadow to a victory in the Preferred for 4-year-old pacers, the Burke trainee's second 1:47.4 score of the season at the Big M. ... One sharp player betting into the Montreal hub held the only ticket to go 10-for-10 in the 20-Cent Survivor Pick-10 and cashed in for $11,458. ... Action in the 50-Cent Pick-4 was vigorous, as $105,786 was poured into the pool. ... All-source wagering totaled $2,413,614. ... Racing resumes Friday at 7:15 p.m.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Rich And Miserable hot in $60,000 feature
21-Jul-2019 16:07 PM NZST
Delvin Miller Adios eliminations all settled
21-Jul-2019 16:07 PM NZST
Co-features at Vernon Downs
21-Jul-2019 14:07 PM NZST
Western Joe impressive
21-Jul-2019 13:07 PM NZST
Manceiver doesn't look back in Buffalo Open
21-Jul-2019 13:07 PM NZST
Upset in $187,040 Pennsylvania Sires Stake
21-Jul-2019 11:07 AM NZST
Brent "the Zanesville Clipper" wins Billings
21-Jul-2019 09:07 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News