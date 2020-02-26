Rich makes creditable start in Amateur champs

Warren Rich has made a creditable start to his harness racing representation for New Zealand at the Amateur World Champion currently underway at Pompano Park in Florida.

His first two drives on the night resulted in mid field finishes enough to keep his points tally ticking over. In the third and final heat of the night Warren piloted the rank outsider of the field Cheeky Little Minx into a fast finishing second place behind the Canadian driver David Drew to keep him in competition contention.

Other heats on the night were won by the Swiss, Italian and USA drivers.