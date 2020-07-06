Day At The Track

Richard Moreau sends out 6,000th winner

Trainer Richard Moreau sent out his 6,000th career winner Sunday
Standardbred Canada reports that coming into Sunday (July 5) one win shy of reaching a harness racing milestone, trainer Richard Moreau sent out a 10-1 winner at Georgian Downs to collect his 6,000th training victory.

The win came in the evening’s third race, a $6,500 conditioned pacing event. Brett MacDonald drove the three-year-old Sunshine Beach colt Rock And Twist to a 1:55.1 victory, besting 6-5 favourite Zebs Sunshine and returning $23.30 to win. Rock And Twist competes for owners Michel and Frederic Baril along with Gabriel Moreau.

Moreau—a seven-time O’Brien Award winner for top trainer—became only the third trainer in the recorded history of harness racing to surpass the 6,000-win plateau. The only other trainers to achieve over 6,000 wins are Virgil Morgan Jr. and Ron Burke—the latter nearing 11,000 victories. Since beginning his career in 1988, the horseman now based in Puslinch, ON leads all trainers in the history of Canadian harness racing in wins.

Though Moreau just hit a milestone, the nation’s leading trainer is already nearing another. Collecting well over $59-million in career earnings, Moreau sits just under $150,000 shy of surpassing the $60-million plateau. In earnings, Moreau currently ranks 12th all-time among trainers in North America.

To view Sunday's harness racing results, click on the following link: Sunday Results - Georgian Downs.

From Standardbred Canada

