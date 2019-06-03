Rick Ebbinge wins 2019 WDC in Sweden

May 31, 2019 - The Netherland’s harness racing driver Rick Ebbinge was a consistent winner of the 2019 World Drivers Championship contested over the past week in Sweden.

Ebbinge won two races on the last card, at Gavle, along with a second placed finish the prior day at Rattvik.

He nosed out USA’s Yannick Gingras for the victory.

Gingras won a race at Gavle and at Rattvik, along with a second at Rattvik and a third place finish at Gavle.

There were five drivers in the hunt late in the competition.

Point total at the finish are shown below along with results of the Rattvik and Gavle WDC races and photos, including with winners ceremony, McNair at one of his two Drivers of the Day presentations and Gingras with a coldblood.

The drivers experienced varying distances, starting methods and racing the coldbloods in a superb week of action.

1. Rick Ebbinge (The Netherlands) - 199.5 points

2. Yannick Gingras (U.S.A.) - 193.5

3. Ulf Ohlsson (Sweden) - 191.5

4. Doug McNair (Canada) - 189.5

5. Eirik Hoitomt (Norway) - 187

6. Matthew Williamson (New Zealand) - 181.5

7. Mika Forss (Finland) - 177

8. Franck Nivard (France) - 162

9. James MacDonald (Canada/ITA) - 154

10. Michael Nimczyk (Germany) - 151.5

11. Rodney Gatt (Malta) - 142

12.Todd McCarthy (Australia) - 136

Gavle 5/31/19 Results – winning horse, driver and next two drivers

Jackpot Band (Rick Ebbinge), McNair and Gingras two/three

Pyrmo (Rick Ebbinge), Nivard, Hoitomt

Edbent (Matthew Williamson), MacDonald, Hoitomt

Desideria de Soze (James MacDonald), Williamson, Forss

Vine Vision (Yannick Gingras), Nimczyk, MacDonald

Rattvik 5/29/19 Results

Livi Mistress (Yannick Gingras), Ohlsson, Nivard

Fast Food (Michael Nimczyk), Ebbinge, Foss and Hoitomt in dh

Faks Nils (Mika Forss), Gingras, Williamson

Fagur (Eirik Hoitomy), McNair, Forss

Spickleback Face (Ulf Ohlsson), McCarthy, Gatt

Thomas H. Hicks