Rick Ebbinge wins 2019 WDC in Sweden

May 31, 2019 - The Netherland’s harness racing driver Rick Ebbinge was a consistent winner of the 2019 World Drivers Championship contested over the past week in Sweden.
Ebbinge won two races on the last card, at Gavle, along with a second placed finish the prior day at Rattvik.
He nosed out USA’s Yannick Gingras for the victory.
Gingras won a race at Gavle and at Rattvik, along with a second at Rattvik and a third place finish at Gavle.
There were five drivers in the hunt late in the competition.
Point total at the finish are shown below along with results of the Rattvik and Gavle WDC races and photos, including with winners ceremony, McNair at one of his two Drivers of the Day presentations and Gingras with a coldblood.
The drivers experienced varying distances, starting methods and racing the coldbloods in a superb week of action.
1. Rick Ebbinge (The Netherlands) - 199.5 points
2. Yannick Gingras (U.S.A.) - 193.5
3. Ulf Ohlsson (Sweden) - 191.5
4. Doug McNair (Canada) - 189.5
5. Eirik Hoitomt (Norway) - 187
6. Matthew Williamson (New Zealand) - 181.5
7. Mika Forss (Finland) - 177
8. Franck Nivard (France) - 162
9. James MacDonald (Canada/ITA) - 154
10. Michael Nimczyk (Germany) - 151.5
11. Rodney Gatt (Malta) - 142
12.Todd McCarthy (Australia) - 136
Gavle 5/31/19 Results – winning horse, driver and next two drivers
Jackpot Band (Rick Ebbinge), McNair and Gingras two/three
Pyrmo (Rick Ebbinge), Nivard, Hoitomt
Edbent (Matthew Williamson), MacDonald, Hoitomt
Desideria de Soze (James MacDonald), Williamson, Forss
Vine Vision (Yannick Gingras), Nimczyk, MacDonald
Rattvik 5/29/19 Results
Livi Mistress (Yannick Gingras), Ohlsson, Nivard
Fast Food (Michael Nimczyk), Ebbinge, Foss and Hoitomt in dh
Faks Nils (Mika Forss), Gingras, Williamson
Fagur (Eirik Hoitomy), McNair, Forss
Spickleback Face (Ulf Ohlsson), McCarthy, Gatt
Thomas H. Hicks