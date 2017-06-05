Ricky Duggan reaches personal milestone

Top Tasmanian harness racing reinsman Ricky Duggan delivered two of his best drives to secure a personal milestone at Luxbet Park Hobart on Sunday night.

Duggan went into the meeting two wins short of 1,500 career wins, rapidly closing the gap on Barrie Rattray who holds the Tasmanian record of 1575.

Duggan's wins came aboard Cheshire Cat for trainer Pat Bishop in a C2 standing start event over 2090 metres in which the mare led throughout and his 1500th win came courtesy of typical Ricky

Duggan gem of a drive aboard I Am Camelot to win the Pitt & Sherry Pace over 2090m.

"It was great to reach 1500 wins at the meeting because sometimes when a personal milestone or a record is imminent it can take a while to get there, but I managed to do it at the first meeting after we became aware of me approaching 1500 winners," Duggan said.

"It also was a bit special to get the 1500th win aboard one trained by Deb Williams (I Am Camelot) because she's doing a super job with the team she has in her stable."

The top five drivers with more than 1000 winners up to 04 June 2017 are:

1575 - Barrie Rattray.

1500 - Ricky Duggan.

1369 - Neville Webberley.

1315 - Darrell Alexander.

1173 - Gareth Rattray.

Peter Staples