Ricky May Update

12:32 PM 03 Jan 2020 NZDT
Ricky May
Ricky May

3 January 2020

 

Craig Wiggins, on behalf of the May family has expressed their thanks for the outpouring of concern from the harness racing community regarding Ricky May’s condition after the incident at the Omakau meeting yesterday.

“Ricky remains in Dunedin hospital and at this stage there is no confirmation regarding what caused Ricky to collapse.

Speculation regarding the cause is unhelpful and we respectfully ask that this ceases until more is known.

The May family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all of those people who assisted Ricky yesterday.

We will provide a further update when we are in a position to do so and would appreciate the family now being given space and privacy to focus on Ricky’s recovery”.      

Ken Spicer, HRNZ Chair, who was on course at Omakau yesterday said, “We wish to sincerely thank all of those who provided assistance to Ricky yesterday. The reaction from all concerned was tremendous, starting with the actions of the other drivers in the race in averting any further incidents, through to all of those who were so quickly on hand to provide medical assistance to Ricky before he was transported to hospital by the Air Rescue service.

Our thoughts are with Ricky’s family and friends at this difficult time and I am sure all racing fans will join me in wishing Ricky well as he recovers”.

For more information, please contact:

Ken Spicer, Chair, HRNZ
021 320 106 

Peter Jensen, CEO, HRNZ
021 998 982

