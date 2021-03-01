Ride High 'on track' for comeback

Good news trots fans: Ride High is on track for a return to the races next month.

The brilliant pacer, who gained a mass following for his explosive wins through 2020, is reportedly doing well in his recovery from the minor suspensory injury that halted his campaign in October last year.

Owner Peter Gleeson is upbeat about the six-year-old’s prospects of a comeback start in the coming weeks.

"(Trainer) Clayton (Tonkin) told me some time later on in April he will probably be back at the races," he said.

"The vet keeps scanning his legs and at the moment it's all clear.

"He's been doing a fair bit of work at home actually. I've seen him there with the hopples on. He was only jogging and wasn't doing fast work at that stage, but he is obviously going to be doing fast work during March and probably be at the trials, I would think, all going well, early April.

"Whether he will have one or two trials before he races, only time will tell. We don't know at this stage, but at this point in time he is on track."

Ride High had his 11-race winning streak snapped when he finished fifth in the TAB Smoken Up Sprint in October before follow-up scans revealed a leg injury.

While he is likely to return to racing at Tabcorp Park Melton, Gleeson said plans were to eventually get to Menangle, where the idea is to run a fast time that will enhance stud value.

"They (Harness Racing NSW) may put on a race if they think Lochinvar Art, Ride High, King of Swing and those sort of horses would go in a race...," Gleeson said.

"If they put one on that's worthwhile and we are fit, well and ready to do the business, I'm pretty sure Clayton will be keen to get there."

Ride High, a horse by Art Major , is a winner of 16 of his 18 starts and almost $300,000 in prizemoney.