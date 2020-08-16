Ride High sale ensures his racing future

AUSSIE pacing sensation Ride High will race on for another two years as part of a massive deal by Alabar Farm’s Alan Galloway to buy a half-share.

The deal was sealed just before Ride High won his 10th successive race at Shepparton last night and took his career record to 15 wins from just 16 starts.

Neither Gleeson or Galloway would disclose what the sale valued Ride High at, but it’s believed to smash all records for a Down Under pacer.

“We’ve agreed to a deal, all that’s pending is a fertility test on Monday,” Ride High’s owner-breeder Peter Gleeson said. “I wouldn’t have done the deal without surety he’ll race for another two years, providing he stays sound.

“I’ve waited a lifetime for this horse and the sport needs him as well. Alan (Galloway) was great about that.”

The complex deal, which effectively has Galloway as a “silent” and non-earning partner during Ride High’s racing career, allows for Gleeson to continue a lease agreement with co-trainers Clayton Tonkin and Emma Stewart.

Galloway, a major global breeding figure, said Ride High was the best pacer he had ever seen.

“I’ve been all around the world and seen the best of the best, most of them in the flesh, and this horse is next level. He’s the best I’ve seen, anywhere, and that includes horses like Niatross and Nihilator.

“The way he gets over the ground so easily and the times he runs without being asked … he’s just amazing.

“I’ve been trying to buy a share in this horse for two years. Peter and I go back 40 years, he even worked for Alabar at one stage, and I’m sure that helped, but it’s taken a long time and lot of negotiating to get to this point.

“I want him to race on as well. Peter deserves to have him race and I know what this horse can do for the sport.”

Gleeson said winning major races and breaking the world record – Always B Miki’s 1min46sec – were the major goals with Ride High.

“We want to get him to Menangle. Clayton (Tonkin) and I are sure he would break 1min46sec in the right conditions at Menangle. The problem is we obviously can’t with COVID restrictions,” he said.

“We’re obviously not sure about feature races either with growing talk the Victoria Cup will be pushed back because of the virus.

“Hopefully we can get to Menangle before too long and give that (world) record a crack.”

Galloway and Alabar buying in begs the question about Ride High campaigning in North America to potentially further boost his stallion value.

“We would like to do that, but it’s highly unlikely for a myriad of reasons,” Gleeson said. “There’s the virus, the fact Clayton and Emma really couldn’t leave their huge operation here to go with him and his age as well. He’s turning six later this year.

“I think we’ve got some amazing things we can achieve here without having to worry about America and the risks associated with that.”