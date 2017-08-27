€179,200 Gr.I Sundsvall Open at Bergsaker

Jerry Riordan is the trainer of Ringostarr Treb

August 26, 2017 - Ringostarr Treb (7m Classic Photo -Farsalo Egral- Supergill ) raced second over for Wim Paal and then moved swiftly down the middle in the stretch to capture today’s harness racing €179,200 purse Sundsvall Open at Bergsaker, Sweden, over the 2140 meters autostart course.

Race time was 2:32.15 (1.11.1kr; 1:54.39 mile rate) for the Jerry Riordan trainee, owned by Marco Scarton.

Off the 6.4/1 in SWE (16/1 on the PMU) the winner bested 9/1 Nadal Broline (7g Yankee Glide -Aimee’s Promise- American Winner ) and Ulf Ohlsson.

1.5/1 favorite (3/10 on PMU) Propulsion (5m Muscle Hill -Danae- Andover Hall ) trailed throughout until a too late brush in the lane, a mysterious drive by Orjan Kihlstrom.

On Track Piraten and Spitcam Jubb finished fourth and fifth.

Thomas H. Hicks