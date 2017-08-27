€179,200 Gr.I Sundsvall Open at Bergsaker

August 26, 2017 - Ringostarr Treb (7m Classic Photo-Farsalo Egral-Supergill) raced second over for Wim Paal and then moved swiftly down the middle in the stretch to capture today’s harness racing €179,200 purse Sundsvall Open at Bergsaker, Sweden, over the 2140 meters autostart course.
Race time was 2:32.15 (1.11.1kr; 1:54.39 mile rate) for the Jerry Riordan trainee, owned by Marco Scarton.
Off the 6.4/1 in SWE (16/1 on the PMU) the winner bested 9/1 Nadal Broline (7g Yankee Glide-Aimee’s Promise-American Winner) and Ulf Ohlsson.
1.5/1 favorite (3/10 on PMU) Propulsion (5m Muscle Hill-Danae-Andover Hall) trailed throughout until a too late brush in the lane, a mysterious drive by Orjan Kihlstrom.
On Track Piraten and Spitcam Jubb finished fourth and fifth.
Thomas H. Hicks