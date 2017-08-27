Day At The Track

€179,200 Gr.I Sundsvall Open at Bergsaker

05:26 AM 27 Aug 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Jerry Riordan Ringostarr Treb Ringostarr Treb
Jerry Riordan is the trainer of Ringostarr Treb
ATG Photo
Ringostarr Treb
ATG Photo
Ringostarr Treb
ATG Photo

August 26, 2017 - Ringostarr Treb (7m Classic Photo-Farsalo Egral-Supergill) raced second over for Wim Paal and then moved swiftly down the middle in the stretch to capture today’s harness racing €179,200 purse Sundsvall Open at Bergsaker, Sweden, over the 2140 meters autostart course.

Race time was 2:32.15 (1.11.1kr; 1:54.39 mile rate) for the Jerry Riordan trainee, owned by Marco Scarton.

Off the 6.4/1 in SWE (16/1 on the PMU) the winner bested 9/1 Nadal Broline (7g Yankee Glide-Aimee’s Promise-American Winner) and Ulf Ohlsson.

1.5/1 favorite (3/10 on PMU) Propulsion (5m Muscle Hill-Danae-Andover Hall) trailed throughout until a too late brush in the lane, a mysterious drive by Orjan Kihlstrom.

On Track Piraten and Spitcam Jubb finished fourth and fifth. 

Thomas H. Hicks

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Medication rules in shades of gray
27-Aug-2017 06:08 AM NZST
My Lindy Winner at Batavia for $107,000 NYSS
27-Aug-2017 06:08 AM NZST
Maryland Sire Stakes rescheduled
27-Aug-2017 05:08 AM NZST
Family fun day and Wiener Dog races
27-Aug-2017 05:08 AM NZST
Barn Winner trips-out to easy win
27-Aug-2017 04:08 AM NZST
Brandywine Raceway reunion at Harrah's Philadelphia
27-Aug-2017 03:08 AM NZST
Son of Shadyshark Hanover wins $75,000 final
26-Aug-2017 19:08 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News