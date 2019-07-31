Ringostarr Treb wins Hiugo Abergs Memorial

The gallant veteran Ringostarr Treb (9m Classic Photo-Farsalo Egral-Supergill), off at 5.6/1, took tonight’s Hugo Abergs Memorial at Jagersro, Sweden (purse 303,128€, 1609 meters autostart, 10 starters) with pilot Wilhelm Paal aboard for trainer Jerry Riordan and owner EVAM Racing Trotter SRLS, his second 2019 victory in five starts.

Paal left the car rapidly and then yielded to Uza Josselyn that set the pace until past the 1200-meter mark. Then, Paal took chase of the leader, eventually wore her down and opened an advantage in the upper stretch.

The 7/10 favorite Propulsion (6m Muscle Hill -Danae-Andover Hall), with Orjan Kihlstrom driving, then closed rapidly from eighth on the far outside to fall a length short at the line. 34/1 Pastore Bob (6g From Above -Estrada OR-Supergill) was third for Mika Forss and trainer Johan Untersteiner.

Ringo raced barefoot to score his 32nd career victory in 92 starts now for 15,143,364SEK in life earnings. On post-interview trainer Riodan said Ringo is not what he once was but he is aging gracefully and he knew he was ready tonight after a first 500 meters in 1.05.5kr. He is quite a horse, campaigned and raced beautifully by Riordan and Paal. Race time was 1.09.4kr (mile race 1:50.90).

Earlier on the card Riordan’s Classichap (4m Chapter Seven -Classical Flirt-Yankee Glide) won the Prix Cagnes-sur-Mer (200,000SEL first prize, 1640 meters autostart, nine starters) with Thomas Uhrberg aboard for trainer Riordan, his first win in seven 2019 starts, and he was off at 53.8/1 odds. This one was clocked in 1.10.3kr. He last won on September 10th of 2018 at the Meadowlands in 1.10.5kr.