Rising harness racing star avoids conviction

05:00 PM 19 Dec 2019 NZDT
Matthew Anderson leaves Christchurch District Court after an earlier appearance
Matthew Anderson leaves Christchurch District Court after an earlier appearance
A promising young harness racing driver says he took illegal party drugs to keep up with the daily grind of racing and travel around the country.

Rising star Matthew Anderson used MDMA, a common recreational stimulant otherwise known as ecstasy, while chasing his dream of becoming the top young harness racing star in New Zealand.

The 27-year-old was caught up as a "by-product" arrest during Operation Inca - the 18-month race-fixing investigation into New Zealand's harness racing industry by the National Organised Crime Group.

Officers found that Anderson supplied drugs to others, including racing industry figures, between March 24 and August 20 last year.

By: Kurt Bayer

NZ Herald reporter based in Christchurch
