Rising star by Used To Me

One of the most promising trotters racing in Victoria is Imsettogo, bred and raced by Yabby Dam Farms. A harness racing four-year-old, Imsettogo has won five of her last seven starts including a last-to-first effort at Melton on Friday night (June 5).

Placed in the Victoria Oaks last season, Imsettogo is by the French bred sire Used To Me , and one of his first small ‘down under’ crop, out of a capable racemare in Im Ready Set Tr 1:56.6 ($69,031), the dam also of last year’s Breeders Crown 2YO champion Im Ready Jet Tr 1:55.6 ($100,940).

Used To Me has not had many chances at the stud in Australia, but he has sired a smart trotter in Imsettogo, Chateuabriant, a Melton winner at 3 and a placegetter in the Group 3 Vicbred Silver, and this season’s two-year-old winners Surprise To Me and Dont Care.

To watch the video replay of Imsettogo click here

Quaker Jet , the richest son of the great Love You , sired two ‘new’ winners from his first Australasian crop in the three-year-old filly From The Swamp, a runaway winner at Shepparton, and the gelding Arc De Triomphe, who scored at his second attempt at Invercargill, NZ.

Love You himself was represented by the promising Matua Tana, a double winner at Addington including a career-best 1:59.7 effort over 1980 metres on Friday night (June 5).

Brandlo Prince, a member of the first crop of Orlando Vici and a thrilling winner at Kilmore, was one of four winners bred by Yabby Dam Farms in the first week of June.

The others were Majestic Player, a former Breeders Crown champion who won in 1:52.6 and 1:53.2 at Scioto Downs, Ohio; the pacer Soundslikeart, an Addington winner in 1:59.2; and Imsettogo.

To complete a good week, the three-year-old gelding Madrik, a first crop son of The Best Madrik , led from end to end at its debut over 2200 metres from the stand at Invercargill.

Used To Me

Peter Wharton