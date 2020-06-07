Rising star by Used To Me

One of the most promising trotters racing in Victoria is Imsettogo, bred and raced by Yabby Dam Farms. A harness racing four-year-old, Imsettogo has won five of her last seven starts including a last-to-first effort at Melton on Friday night (June 5).
Placed in the Victoria Oaks last season, Imsettogo is by the French bred sire Used To Me, and one of his first small ‘down under’ crop, out of a capable racemare in Im Ready Set Tr 1:56.6 ($69,031), the dam also of last year’s Breeders Crown 2YO champion Im Ready Jet Tr 1:55.6 ($100,940).
Used To Me has not had many chances at the stud in Australia, but he has sired a smart trotter in Imsettogo, Chateuabriant, a Melton winner at 3 and a placegetter in the Group 3 Vicbred Silver, and this season’s two-year-old winners Surprise To Me and Dont Care.
To watch the video replay of Imsettogo click here
Quaker Jet, the richest son of the great Love You, sired two ‘new’ winners from his first Australasian crop in the three-year-old filly From The Swamp, a runaway winner at Shepparton, and the gelding Arc De Triomphe, who scored at his second attempt at Invercargill, NZ.
Love You himself was represented by the promising Matua Tana, a double winner at Addington including a career-best 1:59.7 effort over 1980 metres on Friday night (June 5).
Brandlo Prince, a member of the first crop of Orlando Vici and a thrilling winner at Kilmore, was one of four winners bred by Yabby Dam Farms in the first week of June.
The others were Majestic Player, a former Breeders Crown champion who won in 1:52.6 and 1:53.2 at Scioto Downs, Ohio; the pacer Soundslikeart, an Addington winner in 1:59.2; and Imsettogo.
To complete a good week, the three-year-old gelding Madrik, a first crop son of The Best Madrik, led from end to end at its debut over 2200 metres from the stand at Invercargill.
Used To Me
Peter Wharton