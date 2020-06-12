Road to the Meadowlands Pace week 1

|
Rank
|
Horse
(Earnings - Mark)
|
Driver, Trainer, Owner
|
Dave Little’s Comments
|
1
|
Tall Dark Stranger
($717,514 – 1:49.1)
|
Y. Gingras, N. Takter
Crawford Farms Racing,
Marvin Katz,
Caviart Farms,
Howard Taylor
|
Won 8-of-9 starts during an extremely successful 2YO campaign. Took divisional honors from
LAST RACE: None in 2020
|
2
|
Papi Rob Hanover
($754,774 – 1:50)
|
D. Miller, B. Pelling
David McDuffee
|
Hit the board in all 12 starts as a 2YO. Big wins came in the Governor’s Cup, Matron and Pennsylvania
Last Race: 6/3 – Chfld – Qualifier – 1st (1:53.2)
|
3
|
Capt Midnight
($299,038 – 1:49.4)
|
A. McCarthy, T. Alagna
Marvin Katz, Ken Jacobs,
Brad Grant,
Capt Midnight Racing
|
Had a pair of nice wins in the Nassagawey and International Stallion Stakes at The Red Mile
Last Race: None in 2020
|
4
|
Cattlewash
($311,791 – 1:50.3)
|
Y. Gingras, R. Burke
W J Donovan
|
Scored at The Red Mile in late September in 1:50.3 in the Bluegrass before ending the season
Last Race: 6/8 – Gty – Qualifier – 3rd (1:53.3)
|
5
|
Catch The Fire
($258,547 – 1:49.4)
|
M. Wilder, J. Ackley
CT Stables
|
Of his four wins from a year ago, the most impressive was an easy 3-length stroll in the Kentucky
Last Race: 5/17 – ScD – Qualifier – 1st (1:56.2)
|
6
|
Father Nuno
($205,472 – 1:52.4)
|
B. Sears, T. Canciellere
John Canciellere
|
In early July, won his highlight-reel race of 2019 at the Meadows in 1:52.4 in a division of
Last Race: 6/9 – Chfld – Qualifier – 4th (1:54.4)
|
7
|
Captain Barbossa
($127,488 – 1:51.2)
|
A. McCarthy, T. Alagna
Robert Leblanc,
David Anderson,
Alagnafrankinthegym Stable
|
Solid numbers from 2019 read 10 on-the-board finishes from 14 tries, including a score in the
Last Race: 6/6 – M1 – Qualifier – 1st (1:51.2)
|
8
|
Manticore
($174,965 – 1:52.2)
|
D. Miller, B. Saunders
M and L of Delaware,
M & M Harness Racing
|
Finished 1st or 2nd in 7-of-11 starts as a 2YO, with his biggest win coming at Philadelphia
Last Race: 6/9 – Chfld – Qualifier – 1st (1:53.3)
|
9
|
Roll With Jr
($166,516 – 1:50.4)
|
T. Tetrick, J. Cullipher
Pollack Racing,
Jeff Cullipher
|
A Sept. 28 win in the Bluegrass at The Red Mile in 1:50.4 stands out as his best of 3 wins
Last Race: 6/9 – HoP – Qualifier – 2nd (1:53.2)
|
10
|
Major Betts
($134,274 – 1:49.1)
|
D. Dunn, M. Harder
Joseph Jannuzzelli,
Mark Harder,
Deena Rachel Frost
|
Established his lifetime-best of 1:49.1. in taking a division of the International Stallion
Last Race: 6/8 – Gty – Qualifier – 4th (1:54.1)
East Rutherford, NJ - June 11th
By Dave Little
Tall Dark Stranger and Papi Rob Hanover are set to renew their harness racing rivalry from a year ago and sit 1-2 atop the first of five weekly 2020 editions of Dave Little's "Road to the Meadowlands Pace".