Day At The Track

Road to the Meadowlands Pace week 1

06:24 AM 12 Jun 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Tall Dark Stranger, harness racing
Tall Dark Stranger
Mark Hall - USTA photo
East Rutherford, NJ - June 11th
 
By Dave Little
 
Tall Dark Stranger and Papi Rob Hanover are set to renew their harness racing rivalry from a year ago and sit 1-2 atop the first of five weekly 2020 editions of Dave Little's "Road to the Meadowlands Pace".
 
 

Rank

Horse

(Earnings - Mark)

Driver, Trainer, Owner

Dave Little’s Comments

1

Tall Dark Stranger

($717,514 – 1:49.1)

Y. Gingras, N. Takter

Crawford Farms Racing, 

Marvin Katz,

Caviart Farms, 

Howard Taylor 

Won 8-of-9 starts during an extremely successful 2YO campaign. Took divisional honors from
arch-rival Papi Rob Hanover after being placed 1st via DQ in the Oct. 25 Breeders Crown at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Lone loss of the season came one-week prior against PRH in a Crown Elim. Takter: “He’s doing really well. He trained at the Meadowlands in 1:52.3 last Thursday and will qualify this Friday. It would have been nice to have the North America Cup [under our belt] so he’ll need an overnight or two before the Meadowlands Pace Eliminations.”

LAST RACE: None in 2020

2

Papi Rob Hanover

($754,774 – 1:50)

D. Miller, B. Pelling

David McDuffee 

 

Hit the board in all 12 starts as a 2YO. Big wins came in the Governor’s Cup, Matron and Pennsylvania
Sire Stakes Championship. Pelling: “he’s done everything right. Zero complaints. But there is a level of uncertainty still. It’s a special race, but it’s always been your fifth or sixth start, which is usually their best. That will not be the case this year. He’ll qualify Friday.”

Last Race: 6/3 – Chfld – Qualifier – 1st (1:53.2)

3

Capt Midnight

($299,038 – 1:49.4)

A. McCarthy, T. Alagna

Marvin Katz, Ken Jacobs,

Brad Grant,

Capt Midnight Racing 

Had a pair of nice wins in the Nassagawey and International Stallion Stakes at The Red Mile
as well as a third in the Metro during 2019. Alagna: “He wintered well. He will qualify Monday at Gaitway. He raced against the big two last year and showed signs of getting tired late in the year, but there is no reason he can’t go with them during 2020.”

Last Race: None in 2020

4

Cattlewash

($311,791 – 1:50.3)

Y. Gingras, R. Burke

W J Donovan 


 

Scored at The Red Mile in late September in 1:50.3 in the Bluegrass before ending the season
well with a third (in the Breeders Crown), a second (Matron) and a third (Governor’s Cup). Burke: “He did well over the winter. I think he’s rounding into form. It’s going to be a different feel getting these horses ready given what’s happened over the last three months. Right now, I’m waiting for a race for this horse.”

Last Race: 6/8 – Gty – Qualifier – 3rd (1:53.3)

5

Catch The Fire

($258,547 – 1:49.4)

M. Wilder, J. Ackley

CT Stables 

Of his four wins from a year ago, the most impressive was an easy 3-length stroll in the Kentucky
Sire Stakes Final as the 3-5 favorite. Ackley: “He did super over the winter. He went 1:56 just kind of sitting there. We trained him Monday in 1:53 with a backside in :54 flat. We’ll try and be out there [from Pennsylvania] 10-14 days before the Pace elims, hoping for a prep race.”

Last Race: 5/17 – ScD – Qualifier – 1st (1:56.2)

6

Father Nuno

($205,472 – 1:52.4)

B. Sears, T. Canciellere

John Canciellere 

In early July, won his highlight-reel race of 2019 at the Meadows in 1:52.4 in a division of
the Pennsylvania Sire Stakes. Thus far this year, has a pair of qualifiers under his belt, which is more work than many in this division have done. Tom Canciellere: “We will qualify him one more time, probably next week at the Meadowlands. It’s been a long winter, but we are happy with the way he’s coming back.”

Last Race: 6/9 – Chfld – Qualifier – 4th (1:54.4)

7

Captain Barbossa 

($127,488 – 1:51.2)

A. McCarthy, T. Alagna

Robert Leblanc, 

David Anderson,

Alagnafrankinthegym Stable

Solid numbers from 2019 read 10 on-the-board finishes from 14 tries, including a score in the
Bluegrass at The Red Mile in late September. Qualified impressively at the Meadowlands last Saturday. Alagna: “He got good the second half of last season. He changed a lot over the winter. He will qualify Friday at the Meadowlands.”

Last Race: 6/6 – M1 – Qualifier – 1st (1:51.2)

8

Manticore

($174,965 – 1:52.2)

D. Miller, B. Saunders

M and L of Delaware,

M & M Harness Racing 

Finished 1st or 2nd in 7-of-11 starts as a 2YO, with his biggest win coming at Philadelphia
in late August in a division of the Pennsylvania Sire Stakes. Kicked home in :26.2 in his qualifier. Saunders: “getting prepared has been a little different this year but we are all at the same disadvantage. My horse is in Saturday night at the Meadowlands. He’s a talented colt and he’s grown considerably since last year.”.

Last Race: 6/9 – Chfld – Qualifier – 1st (1:53.3)

9

Roll With Jr

($166,516 – 1:50.4)

T. Tetrick, J. Cullipher

Pollack Racing,

Jeff Cullipher 

A Sept. 28 win in the Bluegrass at The Red Mile in 1:50.4 stands out as his best of 3 wins
(from 11 starts) a year ago. Both 2020 qualifiers look good. Cullipher: “He’s doing well. His next go will be in the New York Sire Stakes on June 21 at Tioga. He’s a big colt, so he’s well-suited to the mile track at the Meadowlands, and he matured a lot over the winter.”

Last Race: 6/9 – HoP – Qualifier – 2nd (1:53.2)

10

Major Betts

($134,274 – 1:49.1)

D. Dunn, M. Harder

Joseph Jannuzzelli, 

Mark Harder,

Deena Rachel Frost 

Established his lifetime-best of 1:49.1. in taking a division of the International Stallion
Stakes at The Red Mile on Oct. 5 at odds of 12-1. Might he have another surprise in store in The Pace on the third Saturday in July? Harder: “I hope so. He’s a talented colt. He has a couple of issues but he has big ability. Those top two colts are the top two for a reason. I was happy with his qualifier. I’m looking for a race the week after next.” 

Last Race: 6/8 – Gty – Qualifier – 4th (1:54.1)
 
 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

New York sire stakes revised schedule
12-Jun-2020 08:06 AM NZST
Freshman Trixton colt trots in 1:59.4h
12-Jun-2020 06:06 AM NZST
Dana Parham's Integrity pledge discussed
12-Jun-2020 06:06 AM NZST
Road to the Meadowlands Pace week 1
12-Jun-2020 06:06 AM NZST
Meadowlands will increase number of races
12-Jun-2020 06:06 AM NZST
Pennsylvania racetracks given green light
12-Jun-2020 04:06 AM NZST
Road To The Hambletonian - Week 2
12-Jun-2020 04:06 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News