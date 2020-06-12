Road to the Meadowlands Pace week 1

Rank Horse (Earnings - Mark) Driver, Trainer, Owner Dave Little’s Comments

1 Tall Dark Stranger ($717,514 – 1:49.1) Y. Gingras, N. Takter Crawford Farms Racing, Marvin Katz, Caviart Farms, Howard Taylor Won 8-of-9 starts during an extremely successful 2YO campaign. Took divisional honors from

arch-rival Papi Rob Hanover after being placed 1st via DQ in the Oct. 25 Breeders Crown at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Lone loss of the season came one-week prior against PRH in a Crown Elim. Takter: “He’s doing really well. He trained at the Meadowlands in 1:52.3 last Thursday and will qualify this Friday. It would have been nice to have the North America Cup [under our belt] so he’ll need an overnight or two before the Meadowlands Pace Eliminations.” LAST RACE: None in 2020

2 Papi Rob Hanover ($754,774 – 1:50) D. Miller, B. Pelling David McDuffee Hit the board in all 12 starts as a 2YO. Big wins came in the Governor’s Cup, Matron and Pennsylvania

Sire Stakes Championship. Pelling: “he’s done everything right. Zero complaints. But there is a level of uncertainty still. It’s a special race, but it’s always been your fifth or sixth start, which is usually their best. That will not be the case this year. He’ll qualify Friday.” Last Race: 6/3 – Chfld – Qualifier – 1st (1:53.2)

3 Capt Midnight ($299,038 – 1:49.4) A. McCarthy, T. Alagna Marvin Katz, Ken Jacobs, Brad Grant, Capt Midnight Racing Had a pair of nice wins in the Nassagawey and International Stallion Stakes at The Red Mile

as well as a third in the Metro during 2019. Alagna: “He wintered well. He will qualify Monday at Gaitway. He raced against the big two last year and showed signs of getting tired late in the year, but there is no reason he can’t go with them during 2020.” Last Race: None in 2020

4 Cattlewash ($311,791 – 1:50.3) Y. Gingras, R. Burke W J Donovan

Scored at The Red Mile in late September in 1:50.3 in the Bluegrass before ending the season

well with a third (in the Breeders Crown), a second (Matron) and a third (Governor’s Cup). Burke: “He did well over the winter. I think he’s rounding into form. It’s going to be a different feel getting these horses ready given what’s happened over the last three months. Right now, I’m waiting for a race for this horse.” Last Race: 6/8 – Gty – Qualifier – 3rd (1:53.3)

5 Catch The Fire ($258,547 – 1:49.4) M. Wilder, J. Ackley CT Stables Of his four wins from a year ago, the most impressive was an easy 3-length stroll in the Kentucky

Sire Stakes Final as the 3-5 favorite. Ackley: “He did super over the winter. He went 1:56 just kind of sitting there. We trained him Monday in 1:53 with a backside in :54 flat. We’ll try and be out there [from Pennsylvania] 10-14 days before the Pace elims, hoping for a prep race.” Last Race: 5/17 – ScD – Qualifier – 1st (1:56.2)

6 Father Nuno ($205,472 – 1:52.4) B. Sears, T. Canciellere John Canciellere In early July, won his highlight-reel race of 2019 at the Meadows in 1:52.4 in a division of

the Pennsylvania Sire Stakes. Thus far this year, has a pair of qualifiers under his belt, which is more work than many in this division have done. Tom Canciellere: “We will qualify him one more time, probably next week at the Meadowlands. It’s been a long winter, but we are happy with the way he’s coming back.” Last Race: 6/9 – Chfld – Qualifier – 4th (1:54.4)

7 Captain Barbossa ($127,488 – 1:51.2) A. McCarthy, T. Alagna Robert Leblanc, David Anderson, Alagnafrankinthegym Stable Solid numbers from 2019 read 10 on-the-board finishes from 14 tries, including a score in the

Bluegrass at The Red Mile in late September. Qualified impressively at the Meadowlands last Saturday. Alagna: “He got good the second half of last season. He changed a lot over the winter. He will qualify Friday at the Meadowlands.” Last Race: 6/6 – M1 – Qualifier – 1st (1:51.2)

8 Manticore ($174,965 – 1:52.2) D. Miller, B. Saunders M and L of Delaware, M & M Harness Racing Finished 1st or 2nd in 7-of-11 starts as a 2YO, with his biggest win coming at Philadelphia

in late August in a division of the Pennsylvania Sire Stakes. Kicked home in :26.2 in his qualifier. Saunders: “getting prepared has been a little different this year but we are all at the same disadvantage. My horse is in Saturday night at the Meadowlands. He’s a talented colt and he’s grown considerably since last year.”. Last Race: 6/9 – Chfld – Qualifier – 1st (1:53.3)

9 Roll With Jr ($166,516 – 1:50.4) T. Tetrick, J. Cullipher Pollack Racing, Jeff Cullipher A Sept. 28 win in the Bluegrass at The Red Mile in 1:50.4 stands out as his best of 3 wins

(from 11 starts) a year ago. Both 2020 qualifiers look good. Cullipher: “He’s doing well. His next go will be in the New York Sire Stakes on June 21 at Tioga. He’s a big colt, so he’s well-suited to the mile track at the Meadowlands, and he matured a lot over the winter.” Last Race: 6/9 – HoP – Qualifier – 2nd (1:53.2)