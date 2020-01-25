Robyn Camden takes $35,000 feature

YONKERS, NY, Friday, January 24, 2020 -- A season-debuting Robyn Camden (Jim Marohn Jr., $11) proved best Friday night (Jan. 24th), winning Yonkers Raceway's $35,000 Filly and Mare harness racing Preferred Handicap Pace.

In play from post position No. 5, Robyn Camden was able to plotz into a early pocket after 11-10 favorite Feelin' Red Hot (George Brennan) made a nasty break.

From there, Robyn Camden was stalking Cay's Blessing (Jason Bartlett) through the latter fractions of :27.2, :56.4 and 1:25.3.

It was an antsy two-hole for 'Robyn,' who edged out early to take her shot. Robyn Camden did go by mid-lane, the final margin a half-length in 1:54.2.

Rockin' the Boys A (Jordan Stratton) was a three-hole third, with Made of Jewels AS (Eric Goodell) fourth around the oval. Misbehavers She's Pukka N (Dan Dube) and the aforementioned Feelin' Red Hot were fifth and last among the half-dozen.

For fourth choice Robyn Camden, a now-5-year-old daughter of Art Professor owned by James O'Sullivan and trained by Rene Allard, she's off a 14-win, $192,000 season in 2019. The exacta paid $50, with the triple returning $178.

Robyn Camden

The Raceway's mutuel windows open at 11 AM Saturday (Jan. 25th) for Gulfstream Park's Pegasus Day program, with first post of 11:30 AM. The $3 million Pegasus World Cup and $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf go as races 11 and 12, respectively.

Frank Drucker