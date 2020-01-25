Day At The Track

Robyn Camden takes $35,000 feature

06:39 PM 25 Jan 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Robyn Camden
Robyn Camden
Besjon Doda Photo

YONKERS, NY, Friday, January 24, 2020 -- A season-debuting Robyn Camden (Jim Marohn Jr., $11) proved best Friday night (Jan. 24th), winning Yonkers Raceway's $35,000 Filly and Mare harness racing Preferred Handicap Pace.

In play from post position No. 5, Robyn Camden was able to plotz into a early pocket after 11-10 favorite Feelin' Red Hot (George Brennan) made a nasty break.

From there, Robyn Camden was stalking Cay's Blessing (Jason Bartlett) through the latter fractions of :27.2, :56.4 and 1:25.3.

It was an antsy two-hole for 'Robyn,' who edged out early to take her shot. Robyn Camden did go by mid-lane, the final margin a half-length in 1:54.2.

Rockin' the Boys A (Jordan Stratton) was a three-hole third, with Made of Jewels AS (Eric Goodell) fourth around the oval. Misbehavers She's Pukka N (Dan Dube) and the aforementioned Feelin' Red Hot were fifth and last among the half-dozen.

For fourth choice Robyn Camden, a now-5-year-old daughter of Art Professor owned by James O'Sullivan and trained by Rene Allard, she's off a 14-win, $192,000 season in 2019. The exacta paid $50, with the triple returning $178.

Robyn Camden

The Raceway's mutuel windows open at 11 AM Saturday (Jan. 25th) for Gulfstream Park's Pegasus Day program, with first post of 11:30 AM. The $3 million Pegasus World Cup and $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf go as races 11 and 12, respectively.

Frank Drucker

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Daughter of Sweet Lou takes feature
25-Jan-2020 18:01 PM NZDT
Robyn Camden takes $35,000 feature
25-Jan-2020 18:01 PM NZDT
Repeat winners in features
25-Jan-2020 16:01 PM NZDT
Hanover purchases Youaremycandygirl
25-Jan-2020 11:01 AM NZDT
Mister Spot A springs 14-1 upset
25-Jan-2020 11:01 AM NZDT
New New Jersey Sire Stakes races
25-Jan-2020 11:01 AM NZDT
Shelly Goudreau Final lures contentious field
25-Jan-2020 10:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News