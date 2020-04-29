Day At The Track

Rock Bottom chasing third consecutive victory

08:25 AM 29 Apr 2020 NZST
Jason Turnbull
Jason Turnbull will be in the gig on Wednesday night as Rock Bottom is aimed at a third consecutive win.
Anya Whitelaw Photo

He's Rock Bottom by name, but when it comes to the current form of Wendy Turnbull's harness racing five-year-old rock bottom is far from an accurate appraisal.

The Bettors Delight x Whanau gelding is in hot form and come Wednesday night's Bathurst Harness Racing Club meeting, will be chasing a third consecutive victory.

In his last six starts for the The Lagoon trainer, Rock Bottom has only once placed outside the top two. That was when he broke in the Honouree Stakes Final.

This season overall Rock Bottom's record reads four wins and three minor placings from 10 starts.

The most recent of those victories came last week in a career best 1:54.4 mile rate at Bathurst with regular driver Jason Turnbull in the gig.

He was four back in the running line early before Turnbull produced a smart piece of driving to secure the one-one as the bell sounded.

Rock Bottom then came three wide through the final bend and on balancing ran down $1.35 favourite Animal - the Amanda Turnbull trained runner touted as one of the main contenders for the upcoming Western Regional Championships.

Rock Bottom got home in a 28.3 seconds split to win by 4.7m.

This Wednesday night Rock Bottom will have to contend with a barrier eight draw. However, he has good gate speed and is a chance to cross for the lead.

Alta Equus, Mister Magic Man and Bid For Red shape as his major threats in the Vale Len Nelan Pace (1,730 metres), which is set for 6.36pm.

By Anya Whitelaw

Reprinted with permission of The Western Advocate

