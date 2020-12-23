Rock Candy takes feature

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 21, 2020 — Rock Candy found the Lightning Lane just in time, pouring through to capture Monday’s $14,600 Open harness racing pace at The Meadows.

With Macadoodledoo stubborn on the front and Wild Wild Western challenging outside, it wasn’t clear that Rock Candy would have enough racetrack to get the job done. But when Brady Brown pointed him inside, the 4-year-old Pet Rock-Cotton Candy gelding brushed over the “good” surface to down Wild Wild Western by 1-3/4 lengths in 1:51.3. Macadoodledoo saved show.

Paul Corey trains Rock Candy, who lifted his lifetime bankroll to $433,708, for Kenneth Ashba.

Ronnie Wrenn, Jr. collected four wins on the 13-race card while Dan Rawlings and trainer Ron Burke each enjoyed a three-bagger.

Live racing at The Meadows continues Tuesday when the 13-race program features a $1,143.22 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5. First post is 12:45 PM.