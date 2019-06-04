Rock Diamonds N rolls to feature win

Plainville, MA --- In what could only be described as a powerful performance, Rock Diamonds N toyed with a top field of harness racing pacers at Plainridge Park on Monday afternoon (June 3) and came away with his third consecutive win after taking the $14,000 Winners-Over Handicap in gate to wire fashion.

Leaving from post six, Rock Diamonds N (Ron Cushing) set up shop on the point by the eighth pole and opened up a two length lead while cruising to the quarter in :26.4. By the time the race reached the half it was in two rows with Late Night Joke (Shawn Gray) moving on the outside and Quick Shot (Drew Campbell) stalking from the pocket, but the chasers were still a long-length behind the leader and that margin was not diminishing.

The race remained unchanged to three-quarters and around the last turn when Rock Diamonds N hit the head of the lane and Cushing merely tapped his tail, put his hands in his lap and just held on for the ride as the stout-hearted son of Rocknroll Hanover pulled away to a four-length lead and ran away with a wrapped-up victory of 1:51.1. The winning time was a new lifetime mark.

Since making his first North American start on April 8, Rock Diamonds N ($4.00) has now won five out of seven races for owners Kevin Sywyk, Ron Cushing and Frank Ranaldi. Heidi Gibbs trains the winner.

Cushing also won the co-featured $12,000 conditioned pace with JK Will Power who out-fought Cruzing Hill (Drew Campbell) for the lead past the quarter and then set every fraction from there. After registering a tepid :56.4 half, JK Will Power then put up back to back :28.4 splits and held off a late charging Cruzing Hill from the pocket as well to win by one-half length in 1:54.2.



JK Will Power --Tom Melanson photo

It was the fourth score of the year for JK Will Power ($3.60) who is owned by Michael Goldberg Racing and trained by Jeff Lieberman.

During the afternoon, Patrizio Ancora, Mitchell Cushing, Jim Hardy and Jay Randall all scored driving doubles. Trainers Domenico Cecere, Eric Beach and Shawn Answeeney doubled up as well on the conditioning side.

The Wicked Hi-5 pentafecta remains the most elusive bet at The Ridge and as such, has produced yet another healthy carryover pool of $3,729 that will be available in the sixth race on Thursday (June 6) when live racing at Plainridge Park resumes. Post time for the first race is 4 p.m.

By Tim Bojarski

for the Standardbred Owners of Massachusetts