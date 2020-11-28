Rock Diamonds N takes $25,000 Plainridge pacel

Plainville, MA --- A pair of District 9 events named "The Glenn" for resident harness racing pacers of Plainridge Park were held on closing day Friday (Nov. 27) with big performances put in by both winners.

In the $25,000 main event, Rock Diamonds N (Ron Cushing) turned a second-over trip into a five length victory at the wire.

Quick Shot (Bruce Ranger) out-left Avatartist (Nick Graffam) and skated to the quarter in :26 flat. Just past the three-eighths Paternity Suit A (Drew Monti) pulled first over, followed by Rock Diamonds N as they hit the half.

Paternity Suit A Drew alongside Quick Shot up the backstretch and crossed over for the lead by three-quarters in 1:21.4. But Rock Diamonds N was next to be heard from and he took the lead at the head of the stretch. From there he opened up a five length advantage as he paced to the wire wrapped-up in 1:50.2.

It was the fifth win of the year for Rock Diamonds N ($10.60) and it pushed his seasonal bankroll to $73,425 for owners Kevin Sywyk, Ron Cushing and Frank Ranaldi. Heidi Gibbs does the training.

Rock Diamonds N

Then in the $20,000 undercard, Cherokee Hiflyzane (Mitchell Cushing) mounted a late rush to claim victory in the shadow of the wire.

Cherokee Hiflyzane got away third while Rockin Cougar (Nick Graffam) took the field to the quarter in :26.3 and the half in :55.1. Just past that station, Waves (Drew Monti) came first up with Mach Doro A (Ron Cushing) right on his back.

Positions remained the same until Mach Doro A tipped three deep and drew alongside Rockin Cougar at the three quarters in 1:23 and it looked like a two horse race. But at the 7/8th's pole, Cherokee Hiflyzane found room to get off the pylons from fifth and started to pace furiously. He made up the 3-1/2 lengths he was behind at the top of the lane and caught Rockin Cougar at the line by a Â¼ length in 1:51.3.

It was the fourth win of the year for Cherokee Hiflyzane ($7.00) who is owned and trained by Roger Farrar.

Cherokee Hiflyzane

Plainridge Park had a $47,420 carry over for the Wicked Hi-5 wager in the sixth race on Friday with a guaranteed $75,000 pool through the USTA Strategic Wagering Program along with a mandatory payout.

There was $99,571 new money wagered for a total pool of $146,991 which was the largest ever bet at Plainridge Park.

The combination of 9-3-8-5-4 returned $244.98 for a 20-cent bet.

By Tim Bojarski, for the Standardbred Owners of Massachusetts