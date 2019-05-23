Rock My World rolls to upset win

HAMBURG, N.Y. --- Rock My World got to the front end early in Buffalo Raceway's $10,500 Class A Open harness racing pace for the filly and mares on Wednesday night (May 22) and was there at the finish line to notch the $26.80 surprise in a seasonal best 1:55.3.

Taking command right off the starting gate, Rock My World ( Kevin Cummings ) set reasonable splits of :28.3, :57.2 and 1:26.3 over the fast track.

With a few taps of encouragement down the home stretch, Rock My World easily held off the belated threat of Little Joke ( Shawn McDonough ) who was 1-1/4 lengths behind. The heavily-favored Lady London ( Billy Davis Jr .) took the third place check.

Owned by Henry Conradt and conditioned by Mike Ohol, it was the fourth win in 15 appearances for Rock My World (Rock N Roll Hanover-Love The Game). The 7-year-old mare has now put $25,115 in the bank this season and $198,534 lifetime.

Davis Jr., Buffalo Raceway's leading driver, put three victories in the win column on the program while Jim Morrill Jr. doubled. David Russo collected a pair of training scores.

Racing will continue on Friday evening with an eight-race card slated for 5 p.m. There's a $598 carryover in the Pick-5 which begins in the second race.

by Brian J. Mazurek

for Buffalo Raceway