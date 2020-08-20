Day At The Track

Rock Swan extends win streak in stakes action

09:36 PM 20 Aug 2020 NZST
Rock Swan, harness racing
Rock Swan extended her win streak to four with a win in ISS action at Harrah’s Hoosier Park
Dean Gillette Photo

ANDERSON, Ind.--August 19, 2020 -- Indiana Sires Stakes action returned to Harrah's Hoosier Racing & Casino on Wednesday, August 19 as they host the fourth round of the stakes action for the harness racing three-year-old competitors. Indiana-sired sophomore trotting fillies were the featured attraction on the evening's 13-race card with two $31,500 divisions for the three-year-old trotting fillies.

Rock Swan continued her winnings ways to capture the opening division and her fourth straight stakes victory with driver Trace Tetrick. Stopping the timer in 1:53.1, Rock Swan recorded her third straight Indiana Sires Stakes victory and established a new lifetime best in the process.

Tetrick wasted no time and sent Rock Swan to the front through the opening panel in :27.4. May Baby and driver James Yoder, who returned to their home track after an appearance in the Hambletonian Oaks at The Meadowlands, grabbed a pocket seat with Swan Bomb and Ricky Macomber Jr. next in line third. Rock Swan continued to call the shots through splits of :58 and 1:26.2. and the stage was set for a battle to the wire turning for home. May Baby tipped from the pocket and the top pair matched strides down the lane. Using a :26.4 closing kick, Rock Swan was able to hold off May Baby and get the win by a nose. Deswanslittlelorie and Michael Oosting rallied for third. As the 8-5 second choice, Rock Swan returned $5.40 to her backers at the betting windows.

Trained by Erv Miller, the daughter of Swan For All--Jolly Jessica has now won four of six seasonal outings and 13 of 17 lifetime. Owned in partnership by S&R Racing and Anthony Lombardi, Rock Swan pushed her lifetime bankroll to $471,672. The victory was also one of four wins on the evening's 13-race card for Harrah's Hoosier Park's leading driver, Trace Tetrick.

In the second division, Sam Widger and Pretzel Party utilized similar gate to wire tactics to score in 1:55.3. With the win, Pretzel Party recorded her first stakes victory and established a new lifetime best.

Widger sent Pretzel Party away from the gate just enough to protect their rail position and grab the lead through the opening panel in :27.1. The field remained in single file order down the backside while Pretzel Party rattled off fractions of :56.3 and 1:26.2. Turning for home, Ricky Macomber Jr. had Skyway Tinacious out and applying pressure from first-over but Pretzel Party wasn't finished.

Using a :29.1 final quarter, Pretzel Party kept her challengers at bay to get the win by two and a quarter lengths. Skyway Tinacious was forced to settle for second while La Nancio and Jared Finn trotted evenly to finish third. Sent off at odds of 2-1, Pretzel Party returned $6.20 at the betting windows.

Pretzel Party captured her first stakes victory with a win in her division of the stakes action

Trained by Jeff Edwards, the daughter of Mr Cantab-Pretzel Hanover recorded her first win of the season from eight tries. Pretzel Party is owned in partnership by Denise Dennis and John Johannsen and pushed her lifetime bankroll to $121,605 with the win.

Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Thursday, August 20 with two $31,500 divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes for the three-year-old trotting colts and geldings. Thursday's 14-race card will also feature a $10,000 Guaranteed Pick-4 in Races 3-6 and a $10,000 Guaranteed Hoosier High-5 in Race 14.

The 2020 live racing season at Harrah's Hoosier Park will feature 111 racing programs and follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule throughout the season. With a daily post time of 6:30 p.m., live racing will be conducted through Nov. 21. For more information on the live racing schedule, please visit www.harrahshoosierpark.com.

Emily Ratcliff 

