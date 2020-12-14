Day At The Track

Rock The Town strong in feature

05:44 PM 14 Dec 2020 NZDT
Harrah's Philadelphia, Harness racing
Harrah's Philadelphia
Harrah's Philadelphia
CHESTER, Pa. — Mark Jakubik's Rock The Town ($3.40) lived up to odds-on billing in Sunday's (Dec. 13) $11,600 upper-level conditioned pacing feature at Harrah's Philadelphia, coasting to a 1:51 harness racing score with plenty in reserve at the end of the one-mile race.

Andy McCarthy worked the 6-year-old Rocknroll Hanover gelding clear of Statement Made A (Dexter Dunn) shortly after a :27.1 first quarter, and the pair were uncontested for the remainder of the journey. Rock The Town edged clear from an all-out Statement Made A off the home turn, and won by a measured 1-3/4 lengths. J M Mandamin (George Napolitano Jr.) rallied up the open stretch to nab second over Statement Made A.

The featured win with 20-time winner Rock The Town was one of two on the card for trainer Darren Taneyhill. Steve Brabrook also fashioned a training double. Tim Tetrick and Dexter Dunn shared top honors among drivers with three wins apiece.
Racing returns to Harrah's Philadelphia on Wednesday (Dec. 16), with an $11,291.69 carryover in the fifth-race Jackpot Hi-5. First post is 12:25 p.m. EST.
 
 
by James Witherite, Harrah's Philadelphia racing media
