Rockin Ron sets track record in Camluck Classic

LONDON, ON....May 26 - The Ron Burke trainee Rockin Ron with Louis-Philippe Roy in the sulky, captured the first edition of the $150,000 Camluck Classic in a track record time of 1:50.1.

The son of Real Desire was first off the car leading through an opening panel in :27.1 Evenin Of Pleasure (Joe Bongiorno) settled in the pocket with rail starter Sunfire Blue Chip (Trevor Henry) third.

Rockin Ron remained on top in comfortable fashion past the half in :55.1 with Easy Lover Hanover (Doug McNair) advancing first-over with Bit Of A Legend (Jordan Stratton) tracking him.

Louis Roy began to separate himself from his rivals past three-quarters in 1:23.1 before winning by eight lengths in commanding fashion. Evenin Of Pleasure finished second, while Easy Lover Hanover.

"He was as strong at the half as he was at the wire," Roy said following the race. "I wanted to leave hard and make sure I could get everyone behind me. The horse was just terrific tonight and I'm thankful for the drive."

The now 34-time winner boasts his career earnings to $1,383,483. He is owned by Burke Racing Stable LLC, Weaver Bruscemi, RTC Stable and J And T Stable.

Percy Bluechip won the first of two the two OSS splits going wire to wire in 1:54.3. The filly by Shadow Play took hold of the pace while tracked by Kendall Seelster through fractions of :28.3, :57.4 and 1:26.4. Rounding the final turn, Write Me A Song applied first-over pressure and chased the 1-9 favourite through the lane, while Kendall Seelster, lacking room, kept pace behind in third. Trained by Dr. Ian Moore, Percy Bluechip, owned by Shadow Two Stable and James and Wilma MacKenzie, returned $2.10 to win.

Wiring the field despite a loose saddlecloth, Big Thong strolled to a 1:55.2 victory in the latter OSS division over pocket-sitter Quite A Sight. Sent the 3-5 favourite, driver James MacDonald positioned the Scott McEneny-trained daughter of Big Jim on the lead, pacing uncontested through a :27.4 opening quarter, :59.1 half and 1:27.3 third quarter. Quite A Sight pulled pocket into the stretch, chasing in second while Cabowabocuttie shot through the inside for third. The $3.40 winner races for owners Michelle McEneny, Teresa Davidson, Martwest Racing Stable and Cora Marshall.

Ezee Tiguan, fronting a field of breakers, took command past a :30.2 opening quarter and trotted unchallenged to a 2:02 win in the $24,200 City of London Filly and Mare Trot. She took the top from Miller Time, who sat pocket through splits of 1:00.3 and 1:31 while Candid Hally made a short pursuit first over into the final turn before fading.

Owned by Linda Wellwood and Tammy Aspden, the Lyle MacArthur trained-and-driven Angus Hall filly paid $2.70 to win, while Windsong Ophelia rallied through horses to finish second and Miller Time held third.

Following a front battle between tempo-setter Just Jewel and Sicario venturing first over after a slow start, Edstone jimmied his way in between horses around the final turn and found room to angle to the center of the track and reel in leader Daylon Phantom to win at 9-1 in the $25,200 City of London Trot.

The three-year-old gelding by Glidemaster sat in the pocket while Just Jewel and Sicario carved times of :29.3, :59.2 and 1:29.2 on the lead. Trevor Henry tipped the Shannon Henry trainee off the rail rounding the final turn while Daylon Phantom circled to the lead from second over into the lane. Once shown racetrack, Edstone rallied through the center of the course and nabbed Daylon Phantom at the wire in 2:01.1. Owned by Trevor Henry Stables Inc., Shaun Baines, Dave Hudson and James Dennie, Edstone paid $17.90 to win.

Luc Blais trainee and 3-2 second choice Sweet Toujours, owned by Determination Inc., swept back to the top in the stretch, taking the $28,200 City of London Filly and Mare Pace in 1:56. Following a :28.2 opening quarter, James MacDonald circled the three-year-old Mach Three filly to the lead and soon resigned to the pocket as Shadowofhersmile ambushed the pacesetter for the front and cleared after a :57.2 half. She held control through three quarters in 1:25.4 and only faced Sweet Toujours as her closest threat into the stretch, with Sweet Toujours pacing by with ease to return $5.10 to win, while Macharita, blindswitched around the final turn, emerged for third.

Treasure Writer pushed first over to win the $26,200 City of London Pace in 1:55.4 over pacesetter and 4-5 favourite Blue Moose. Driver James MacDonald tipped the Mike Smith-trained Sportswriter gelding uncovered following a :27.4 opening quarter to press the pace and remained at Blue Moose's side through a :58 half and three quarters in 1:26.2 before powering past the favourite in the stretch to win, with Delorean Seelster finishing third off a pocket trip. Trainer Mike Smith co-owns the $9.70 winner with Brooke Smith.

Second-betting choice Champagne Phil scored going wire to wire in the $15,000 Preferred 2 Pace in 1:54.1 over pocket-rider Mohawk Warrior. The eight-year-old Shanghai Phil gelding trained by Dean Nixon set the pace unfettered on the lead, going fractions of :28.1, :58 and 1:26 with Mohawk Warrior on his back. He held control through the lane while The Loan Ranger sneaked through the inside to finish third. Trevor Henry piloted the $4.90 winner for owner Icr Racing.

Sitting off a swift pace by odds-on favourite Drunkonaplane, Adore Him, driven by Trevor Henry for trainer Curt Blake and owner Robert Blake, catapulted off the rail to the center of the course and powered through a stampede to claim victory in the $11,000 Preferred 3 Pace going a mile and a sixteenth in 2:02.

Drunkonaplane brushed to the front over Bestofthebunch, clicking the first quarter in :27 and maintaining that speed through a half in :54.3. The backfield assembled in chase of Drunkonaplane into the backstretch, with Audreys Dream leading the charge from first over moving to three quarters, timed in 1:24. Audreys Dream overtook the favourite into the lane, but Adore Him fanned to the center of the course and shot through a seam to edge past Audreys Dream in the final strides to score, with Another Great Pick finishing third. The six-year-old Shadow Play gelding returned $6.10 to win.

Fading Shadow flew from the grandstand side to take the $11,000 Fillies and Mares Preferred 3 Pace going a mile and a sixteenth in 2:03.3. Driver Scott Coulter positioned the Michael Carther-trained daughter of Shadow Play sixth while Teachers Vet blazed by the quarter in :27. She slowed the pace by the half in :56.2 as Pinky Tuscadero initiated the two-wide flow moving to lap two with the rest of the field bundling into contention passing three quarters in 1:26.3.

Sodwana Bay circled off cover to take a narrow lead to the inside of Dazzling Rockette while Fading Shadow began her bid widest of all at the head of the stretch. Fading Shadow, the $16.80 winner owned by Malcom MacPhail, launched by Sodwana Bay in the final strides to score, while Dazzling Rockette finished third in a dead heat with Teachers Vet.

Party In Rome wired her competition in the $13,500 Fillies and Mares Preferred 2 Handicap in 1:57. Driver Trevor Henry led with the Gerald Lilley-trained daughter of Big Jim through a :27.3 opening quarter while Southwind Ion sat second. Bourbon Seelster, third at the quarter, pulled first over circling the far turn and pressed Party In Rome on the lead through a :57.1 half and through three quarters in 1:26.1 before retreating in the stretch. Party In Rome, owned by Bill Manes, William Cripps and Steven Papillon, bested pocket-sitter Southwind Ion shaking loose late for second, while Request For Parole rallied off cover for third. She paid $6.20 to win.